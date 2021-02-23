The advice of Monaco to Barcelona after beating PSG that went viral on social networks

Mbappé and company lost 2-0 to As Monaco (Reuters)

Five days have passed since PSG’s incredible defeat of FC Barcelona for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. A 4-1 that was consistent with what the game was as the Parisians dominated with an unstoppable Kyilian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, This Sunday a totally different face of Mauricio Pochettino’s team was seen when facing Monaco for the 26th date of Ligue 1. In the Parc des Princes, the Monegasques were left with the victory by 2-0 with goals from Sofiane Diop and Guillermo Maripán.

After the victory, the official Twitter account of the team red and white took advantage of the effusiveness to send a message to the Barça team, who will have the difficult mission of turning a very adverse visitor result.

“We beat PSG in the first leg and in the second leg! Barcelona, ​​if you need advice send us a private message “As Monaco wrote on their Twitter social network, referring to the victory this Sunday and the one they obtained in November, when they beat them 3-2 at home in the first part of the championship.

The thing is Monaco, table room, never got in trouble for his ninth win in the last 10 games to get just two points behind defending champion PSG, who are now one unit behind Lyon and four points behind Lille, the current tournament leader.

The away team’s goals fell in the first moments of each half, while a poor defensive performance cost PSG their sixth knockdown of the season.

After his triplet against Barcelona, ​​Mbappé did not shine against Monaco (Reuters)

Kylian Mbappé, who scored a superb hat trick in front of Barcelona, it looked ineffective and was one of the four players booked. VerrattiMeanwhile, he made no excuses for a performance that dents PSG’s aspirations for the French league title: “One must congratulate Monaco, but we also have to evaluate ourselves.”

“We conceded a goal after five minutes and again five minutes before the start of the second half. Those are things that shouldn’t happen “added the midfielder who entered 55 minutes from the substitute bench.

The return match for the knockout stages of the Champions League against the culé team has been agreed for next March 10, however, Neymar and company must focus on adding three in the two league games that are ahead of them until that meeting if they want to engage in the fight for the local tournament.

