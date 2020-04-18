The Advice Tom Hanks Gave That Thing You Do Actors After Showing Up Late

That Thing You Do has remained well-liked and regularly mentioned since its preliminary launch, however the film has re-entered the general public consciousness in a giant manner since Adam Schlesinger’s tragic demise. The solid is collaborating in a watch celebration tonight to lift cash for charity and might be taking fan questions. It needs to be a good time, and when you can’t make that, I extremely recommend pulling out your personal copy of That Thing You Do and firing it up. It’s one in every of my favourite motion pictures ever made, and it one way or the other will get much more enjoyable and watchable with each single viewing.