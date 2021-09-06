The AFA statement after the suspension of the classic between Brazil and Argentina for the Qualifiers: “Football should not experience this kind of episodes”

The moment when the Argentine squad went to the locker room after the suspension (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

The classic between Brazil and Argentina it was far from being an exciting sporting feat. The mourning for South American qualifiers It was suspended at 6 minutes in San Pablo, due to the intrusion of the health authorities with the order to transfer four Argentinian players to isolation (Draw Martínez, Cuti Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendía), accusing them of having lied in the affidavit they signed when entering Brazil, omitting that they had been in England for no less than 14 days, a strange accusation, since it is public knowledge that they reside there and play in the Premier.

Thus, after three hours of uncertainty in the stadium, the Argentine squad was able to leave the Arena do Corinthians to return to the country, where this Thursday they will play against Bolivia at the Monumental. And the case will be left to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which must decide what will happen to the points in dispute and if there will be sanctions.

Before the scandal, the different versions and positions arose. Antonio Barra Torres placeholder image, the director and president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), noted: “There are four players who, when they arrive in national territory, present the traveler’s health declaration. In this document it did not say that they passed through one of the three countries that are restricted, precisely to contain the pandemic. But then it turned out that they passed through the UK. ” The logical question is that if indeed they were at fault, why didn’t they go looking for them at the hotel, taking into account that in the run-up to the crash, rumors about it raged.

Conmebol, meanwhile, put the conflict in the hands of FIFA. “By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended. The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These procedures adhere strictly to current regulations. The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All the decisions that concern its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution ”.

And the Brazilian Football Confederation took off, also placing itself in the position of victim. “CBF defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and fully complies with them. However, he emphasizes that was absolutely surprised by the moment in which the action of the National Health Surveillance Agency took place, with the game already started, since Anvisa could have carried out its activity in a much more appropriate way at different times and days before the game”, Reads the most forceful paragraph of the communiqué.

Well, the word of the Argentine Soccer Association, beyond its president, Claudio Tapia, had declared that “you cannot speak of a lie, there is health legislation under which all FIFA Date matches are played, all tournaments such as Libertadores, Sudamericana … The health authorities of each country approve the current protocol that work is done between the ten federations ”.

Well, the AFA also published a letter on the official site. The entity was also “surprised” by the actions of Anvisa, like the CBF. “Football should not experience these kinds of episodes that undermine the sportsmanship of such an important competition”, sentence the communication.

THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION OF THE ARGENTINE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

The Argentine Football Association expresses its deep discomfort at the suspension of the meeting between the Argentine National Team and the Brazilian National Team in São Paulo. Like the CBF, the AFA is surprised by the actions of Anvisa once the game has started. It should be noted that the Albiceleste Delegation was in Brazilian territory since September 3 at 8 am, complying with all current sanitary protocols regulated by Conmebol for the normal development of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. After the officials’ report Conmebol and the match referee, the information will be forwarded to the competent FIFA body in accordance with current regulations. Football should not experience these kinds of episodes that undermine the sportsmanship of such an important competition.

