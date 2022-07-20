The aftermath of Dirk Nowitzki after 21 seasons in the NBA: “Now I can’t play football with my children”

German Dirk Nowitzki told details of his physical problems (REUTERS / Borut Zivulovic)

Dirk Nowitzki is synonymous with the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks, a franchise in which he played for 21 years until his retirement in 2019, making him an emblem of the American league. Only Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett played the same number of seasons as the German, one behind Vince Carter. He landed in the Texan franchise in 1998, after the Milwaukee Bucks chose him in 9th place in the Draft.

During his years as a professional, the mythical number 41 achieved the only title of the Dallas Mavericks, when in the 2011 finals he won 4-2 against the Miami Heat of Chris Boch, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. His tremendous performance earned him the award of Finals MVP that year. He was also a 14-time All-Star, a member of the NBA ideal team 4 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009), MVP of the 2006-07 season, winner of the 3-point contest in the 2006 All-Star Game and medalist. bronze at the 2002 Indianapolis World Cup, among other achievements.

However, since his retirement in 2019, Nowitzki has had physical problems that do not allow him to be fully, something he made clear during a talk with his compatriot Toni Kross (Real Madrid soccer player) in a podcast. “I keep thinking that surely those last two years in the NBA were not worth it. There were brilliant moments, of course, but the team did not do well and the reality is that I could hardly move anymore.”, began his story.

“If I had retired two years earlier, I am sure I would be able to move better now. I could play soccer from time to time with the children. Now I can’t even do that.” bluntly blurted out one of the best European-born basketball players in history.

Dirk Nowitzki, living legend of the Dallas Mavericks (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

However, he later clarified that, despite his limitations, he is venturing into the world of tennis: “It is a great sport, very fun. But if you can’t move like God intended, it’s tough. I try to play a couple of times a week, but I have almost no mobility. Almost everything I play is doubles matches, I hit a few forehands from the back of the court and not much else.”

Lastly, he explained what his new relationship with the Dallas Mavericks is like: “I don’t doubt that I know when you have to stop. You continue enjoying, you continue motivating, the body is enduring… Now, the best thing is that I can organize my time. I can take a month off completely and dedicate myself to doing things at home with my wife. And then I can be a few more weeks active in my role as adviser to the Mavs. Now I am my boss. That’s why I told Mavericks officials this was the role I wanted right now, I didn’t want to get into a full-time job. I’m very comfortable like this.”

