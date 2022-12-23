The Agatha series that will serve as a spin-off of Scarlet Witch and Vision incorporates Patti LuPone into its cast

The Scarlet Witch and Vision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos welcomes actress Patti LuPone.

As Deadline reports, the actress Patti LuPone joins the department of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the series that will serve as a spin-off for the successful series of Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is unknown what will be the role of the actress in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but it is rumored that will play another witch. For now, Marvel has refused to clarify this issue.

Actress Patti LuPone playing Avis Amberg in Hollywood.

LuPone has won three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and two Grammy Awards for her musical theater career. The actress has been part of the cast in series como Hollywood y American Horror Story, and in the movie The School of Good and Evil. In addition to the Agatha series, LuPone will also appear in Beau is Afraid, a comedy-drama film scheduled for release in 2023.

The script for Agatha: Coven of Chaos is written by Jac Schaeffer, and LuPone joins actors and actresses Kathryn Hahn (returning to play Agatha Harkness), Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Emma Caulfield, Joe Locke and Ali Ahn. to give life to the new Marvel series.

The character Agatha Harkness, whose song was nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2021 (although it did not end up winning the award), will be the protagonist of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off of the hit series Scarlet Witch and Vision. This will not be the only spin-off of the series, since it also adds Vision Quest, also known as the “White Vision project” within Marvel.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in winter 2023 (no specific date yet).