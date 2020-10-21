The age limit for the general category in the UPSC Civil Examination will be 32 to 26, know the reality

PIB Fact Check: The maximum age of UPSC Civil Services Examination is being reduced from 32 years to 26 years, this new system will be applicable only to general category people. This news published in the newspaper is becoming increasingly viral, due to which confusion is spreading and they are getting upset in the UPSC exams and especially those candidates who are going to expire. Also Read – Fact Check: The age limit of general category students in UPSC Civil Exam will be 26 years, know the truth of viral claim …

The truth of this news has been told by PIB to people through fact check. PIB has tweeted – It is being claimed in a news article that the maximum age for taking the UPSC Civil Examination for general category students is going to be reduced from 32 years to 26 years. While this claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by UPSC.

Claim: In a news article, it is being claimed that the maximum age for taking the UPSC Civil Examination for students of general category is going to decrease from 32 years to 26 years. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by UPSC. pic.twitter.com/5SdBNF7KSz – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 19, 2020

Let me tell you that there is a lot of fake news in the era of social media, that is why the news is being denied through PIB Fact Check, which becomes increasingly viral while they are fake news. But ordinary people get confused by reading them. Fake news is publicized especially about government schemes and announcements. In such a situation, it is important to know the reality of the news.