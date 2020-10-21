Entertainment

The age limit for the general category in the UPSC Civil Examination will be 32 to 26, know the reality

October 21, 2020
2 Min Read

PIB Fact Check: The maximum age of UPSC Civil Services Examination is being reduced from 32 years to 26 years, this new system will be applicable only to general category people. This news published in the newspaper is becoming increasingly viral, due to which confusion is spreading and they are getting upset in the UPSC exams and especially those candidates who are going to expire. Also Read – Fact Check: The age limit of general category students in UPSC Civil Exam will be 26 years, know the truth of viral claim …

The truth of this news has been told by PIB to people through fact check. PIB has tweeted – It is being claimed in a news article that the maximum age for taking the UPSC Civil Examination for general category students is going to be reduced from 32 years to 26 years. While this claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by UPSC. Also Read – Central Government is depositing 2.20 lakh rupees in women’s bank accounts? Know the truth

Let me tell you that there is a lot of fake news in the era of social media, that is why the news is being denied through PIB Fact Check, which becomes increasingly viral while they are fake news. But ordinary people get confused by reading them. Fake news is publicized especially about government schemes and announcements. In such a situation, it is important to know the reality of the news.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.