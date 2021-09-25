The age of cataclysm. Trailer and free up date (Transfer)

September 24, 20210 feedbackFresh

The combat towards Ganon continues in The Keeper of Recollections, the second one a part of the growth move for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, which is published on this trailer shared at the instance of the newest Nintendo Direct. It is going to be to be had from October 29 for Transfer, incorporating as points of interest a brand new duo of playable characters (Prunia and Rotver), extra situations such because the Colosseum and new and emotional scenes of the tale (Kakariko Village Rescue, Village Fight Goponga and extra), and so on.