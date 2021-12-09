The aged whiskey bottle that won’t be opened until Atlas is champion again

In 1954, a bottle of Whiskey arrived in the Atlas windows that will be opened when the team conquers its second star (Photo: Twitter / @ medranoazteca)

The trophies obtained throughout their history take place in the showcases of the soccer teams, although there are also the promises and incentives to make these glories repeat themselves in abundance. In the case of Atlas, since 1954 a bottle of Whiskey has been added to the promises of future celebrations, the opening of which will be held exclusively when the Rojinegros conquer their second star. Thus it was established in its original box.

Azteca Deportes journalist David Medrano Félix released a photograph of the package waiting to be opened when the cup was once again a source of joy for the red and black fans. Through your Twitter account, @medranoazteca, assured that it carries “67 years saved. It is in the windows of the Atlas Club. It will open when the rojinegro is first division champion ”.

The image shows a cardboard box with notable deterioration thanks to the long passage of time. This is a bottle of liquor from Blended scotch whiskey, of the brand Ballantine’s, that reached the team’s showcases three years after being crowned for the only time in the professional league. According to the information stamped on the box, consumed by the inglorious years, it was imported from Scotland.

The first Atlas championship was in 1951. It is remembered for being the only league title of the rojinegro team (Photo: Atlas FC)

“Property of the Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara to be uncovered until the Atlas team wins a First Division championship. It was given as a gift in 1954 by the representative in this city “, is the message handwritten in the air spaces that remain between the legends and original prints that provide the details of the bottle it contains.

According to various internet sites, the 750 milliliter whiskey manufactured by the same brand, and aged for 25 years, can be obtained for a price that is around the MXN 61 mil. The origin of this content dates, at least, from the year 1996. However, a bottle from the same period as the one exhibited in the Atlas display case and in a similar state of preservation it has been valued up to MXN 1 million.

The bottle is displayed on the same shelf where the only league trophy they have won is displayed. Was the April 22, 1951 when the red and black team took over the top of the table in the recently professionalized Mexican soccer league. The feat, which itself is remembered as one of the most glorious episodes in the team’s history, adopted magnificent tints for having overcome in the final match the staunch rival, that is to say, the Chivas of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

The consolidated duo between Julio Furch and Quiñones excites the red and black fans with the second title in their history (Photo: Twitter / @ golesycifras)

However, that controversial triumph was also the signing of a sentence, enunciated by a legendary Chivas, which has lasted for more than 70 years. The impression of the defeat was such that the former rojiblanco manager, Ángel Bolumar, was the victim of a heart attack in the stands. Influenced by anger, the Tube Gomez issued a statement at the end of the game that, unknowingly, would dictate the fate of the team at the bottom of each of the letters he mentioned.

“Celebrate that you are not going to be champions again in 50 years. What’s more, before I die they don’t get crowned again “, He affirmed without knowing that the power of his words, or bad luck, would be in charge of fulfilling that persistent curse that has lasted a little more than seven decades.

Seventy years after that passage, the Academy has the opportunity to take the trophy back to its showcases. It will be in the series against Leon when extend the drought for another year or they can end the curse of the Tube Gómez and finally they can open the bottle of Whiskey that he has waited almost as patiently as the red and black fans.

