The agenda of all the matches of the fourth date of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

(File)

Began the fourth date of the group stage of the Champions League. While Bayern Munich and Juventus have already gotten their ticket to the round of 16, others will go in search of theirs this Wednesday. It is the case of Liverpool, than to beat the Atlético de Madrid within zone B you can start thinking about the next round.

Another of those who will look for a win to qualify is the Ajax you will have a very difficult stop in Germany when visiting the Dortmund. The Dutch team, however, managed to prevail in the first leg 4-0 at the Amsterdam Arena. Sporting de Lisboa and Besiktas will do the same in Portugal.

For Group D, the Sheriff will try to continue making history. So far he is the leader of his area and his immediate pursuers are nothing more and nothing less than Real Madrid (second and who will receive Shakhtar) and the Inter scored by Lautaro Martínez when we have the information. This will be a key match for the Italian team and they are practically forbidden to lose if they want to reach the next round.

The PSG and the Manchester City, for its part, compete for the leadership of Group A. For now, and with the 2-0 victory in the direct confrontation, the Parisian team is at the top with seven points. This Wednesday, without Lionel Messi out due to injury, Pochettino’s men will visit Red Bull Arena with the aim of continuing at the top. Pep Guardiola and company, meanwhile, will receive Witches to start getting your ranking on track.

ALL GAMES OF THE DATE

REAL MADRID – SHAKTHAR

(File)

HOUR:17:45 GMT (14:45 ARG-URU / 13:45 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 12:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Vinicius and Benzema

Shakthar: Trubin, Dodo, Marlon, Matvienko, Ismaily; Maycon, Stepanenko, Patrick; Teté, Solomon and Dentinho

MILAN – PORTO

(File)

HOUR:17:45 GMT (14:45 ARG-URU / 13:45 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 12:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Milan: C. Tătărușanu; D. Calabria, S. Kjær, Tomori, F. Ballo; S.Tonali, Bennacer,. Saelemaekers; R. Krunic, R. Leäo y O. Giroud.

Porto: D. Costa, J. Mário, C. Mbemba, Pepe, Wendell, Otavinho, M. Uribe, S. Oliviera, L. Díaz, M. Taremi and Evanilson.

SPORTING – BESIKTAS

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN Extra

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Sporting CP: Adam; Feddal, Coates, Ignatius; Reis, Straw, Nunes, Pedro Porro; Gonçalves, Sarabia; Paulinho.

Beşiktaş: Destanoğlu; Yilmaz, Vida, Welinton, N’Sakala; Larin, Hutchinson, Souza, Flying, Ghezzal; Karaman.

DORTMUND – AJAX

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN Extra

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Witsel; Brandt, Bellingham; Reus; Haaland, painting.

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Gravenberch, Alvarez; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

SHERIFF – INTER

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Sheriff: Celeadnic; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traoré, Kolovos, Castaneda; Bruno Souza. DT: Yury Vernydub.

Inter: Samir Handanovic; Milan Škriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Federico Dimarco; Matteo Darmian, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martínez, Edin Džeko.

LIVERPOOL – ATLETICO DE MADRID

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN 3

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Athletic: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; João Félix, Luis Suárez

MANCHESTER CITY – BRUJAS

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN Extra

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Walker; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Rodrigo; Foden, Mahrez and Grealish.

Witches: Mignolet; Mata, N’Soki, Hendry, Sobol; Balanta, Rits, Sowah, Lang, Vanaken; De Ketelaere.

LEIPZIG – PSG

(File)

HOUR: 20:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 15:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban, Angeliño; Laimer, Adams, Haidara, Mukiele; Nkunku y André Silva.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Neymar, Mbappé and Draxler.

KEEP READING

Messi was not summoned for the PSG game for the Champions League: what does the medical part say

Barcelona defeated Dinamo Kiev and regained oxygen in the Champions League