The Aggregate Of Venus Acquisition Company And Viyi Set of rules Inc Higher Its Earnings Through 176.8% In 2020 | 🛍️ LatestLY

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 Venus Acquisition Company (Nasdaq: VENA) (“Venus”), a publicly traded particular goal acquisition corporate, and VIYI Set of rules Inc. (“VIYI Algo”), a Cayman Islands exempted corporate managed via WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc., introduced as of late that they’ve entered right into a definitive merger settlement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus can be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and turning into an entirely owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon last of the transaction, Venus will alternate its title to MicroAlgo Inc.

In line with the CIC Document, as of 2020, VIYI has captured 5% of the marketplace proportion for central processing set of rules products and services equipped to web commercial and on-line gaming acceleration industries.

VIYI is preferably placed to develop its income temporarily as a number one central processing set of rules carrier supplier. In line with the CIC Document, VIYI is the one corporate among its competition to offer central processing set of rules carrier answers in each web commercial and on-line sport acceleration industries. Consequently, since 2017, VIYI’s income expansion has been expanding on a cumulative foundation, particularly, VIYI has completed a year-on-year income expansion price of 31.9% in 2018, 52.6% in 2019, and 176.8% in 2020.

VIYI’s various vary of shoppers from more than one industries is proof that its central processing set of rules era is extremely flexible, which permits VIYI to verify a continuing movement of income from more than a few resources. VIYI basically supplies central processing set of rules answers to undertaking consumers in 3 trade verticals: web commercial, gaming, and clever chips, which translate to a spread of shoppers together with commercial integration companies, sport builders and vendors, electronics producers, web data infrastructure carrier suppliers, and clever chip designers and integrators. Having the potential to carrier consumers from a spread of industries works to VIYI’s merit as a result of it could actually derive industry from more than one trade resources to verify a movement of income even if one trade faces downturns.

Usually, the central processing set of rules products and services of VIYI succeed in computing energy acceleration, virtual light-weight processing, and clever information control and processing. Those enhancements assist VIYI’s consumers develop and improve their companies’ operational high quality and general potency. Lately, VIYI’s central processing set of rules answers have the next packages to its present core consumers:

For patrons within the web commercial trade, VIYI’s proprietary central processing algorithms let them successfully optimize commercial content material, fit web visitors, and ship focused commercials to extend conversion price;

For patrons within the gaming trade, VIYI supplies a platform for distributing video games augmented via cloud-based instrument and {hardware} optimization and acceleration, dynamic video games advertising according to gamer desire, and light-weight information processing answers to extend VIYI’s consumers’ income;

For patrons within the clever chip trade, VIYI supplies value-added information processing answers and optimized {hardware} for extra environment friendly information products and services, selling VIYI’s consumers’ potency in creating new applied sciences.

As well as, because of the flexibility of VIYI’s central processing set of rules answers and VIYI’s confirmed dedication to analyze and construction, VIYI is well-positioned to proceed rising its buyer base to succeed in consumers from a broader vary of industries which are reforming the way in which they do industry on account of the all of a sudden creating data era, incidence of smartphones and 5G connectivity, AI, large information, IoT and cloud computing. In line with the CIC Document, trade verticals corresponding to executive, finance, healthcare, production, training, and cultural media call for higher information processing and control functions from an web commercial viewpoint. VIYI believes that its extremely flexible central processing set of rules answers can be ideally fitted to satisfy the ones calls for. For more info on VIYI’s growth plans, please additionally see “Trade — VIYI’s Methods — VIYI plan to extend its central processing set of rules answers to hide extra packages and other industries.”

VIYI is devoted to the advance and alertness of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI supplies complete answers to consumers via integrating central processing algorithms with instrument or {hardware}, or each, thereby serving to them build up the choice of consumers, give a boost to end-user pleasure, succeed in direct value financial savings, scale back energy intake, and succeed in technical targets. The variety of VIYI’s products and services come with set of rules optimization, accelerating computing energy with out the desire for {hardware} upgrades, light-weight information processing, and knowledge intelligence products and services. VIYI’s talent to successfully ship instrument and {hardware} optimization to consumers via bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driver for VIYI’s long-term construction.

Central processing algorithms discuss with a spread of computing algorithms, together with analytical algorithms, advice algorithms, and acceleration algorithms. In line with the CIC Document, companies engaged in web commercial, sport construction, clever chip design, finance, retail, and logistics rely at the talent to successfully procedure and analyze information with optimized computing instrument and {hardware} in a position to dealing with the knowledge workload. Bespoke central processing algorithms appropriate to every buyer’s distinct wishes assist them do so goal.

Lately, VIYI is excited by creating and handing over central processing set of rules answers to consumers engaged in web commercial and gaming, and clever chips. Additionally, VIYI’s buyer base is all of a sudden rising because of the rise in a common call for for extra environment friendly information processing in more than a few industries pushed via the rising web inhabitants and incidence of AI. In line with the CIC Document, income of central processing set of rules products and services derived from web commercial and on-line gaming by myself has grown from RMB 2.2 billion in 2016 to RMB 6.9 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 32.7%. This marketplace is anticipated to care for a fast expansion pattern, increasing at a CAGR of 15% right through the length from 2020 to 2025 on the subject of buck price.

Within the mid-to-long time period, VIYI will proceed to stick to its strategic mindset. Through bettering upon every iteration of VIYI’s one-stop clever information control answers made conceivable via its proprietary central processing set of rules products and services, VIYI can assist consumers to improve their carrier potency and make type inventions in industry, and actively improve the trade price of the central processing set of rules products and services within the common box of knowledge clever processing trade.

