The agonizing goal of Pachuca that snatched the three points from the Pumas

Pachuca and Pumas distributed points at the Hidalgo Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @ JorgeLaraP)

The match between Tuzos from Pachuca and the Pumas of the UNAM, corresponding to the matchday 16 from Liga BBVA MX, It was a meeting full of emotions for two teams seeking their participation in the playoffs in Mexican soccer. The collation was carried out in the Hidalgo Stadium o’clock at 19:05 hours.

Those led by Paulo Pezzolano they looked for the victory of the premises to continue climbing positions in the general table. However, the team of Andrés Lillini, came out to play the match as if it were a final, since this match was of utmost importance for the university complex in their aspirations to seek a place in the reclassification of Mexican soccer.

When it looked like the Blue Aurian Squad would take the 3 points from Bella Airosa, the central referee Fernando Guerrero placeholder image scored a foul within the area in favor of Pachuca in the minute 85, after they shot down Aviles Hurtado on the edge of the large area. Yairo Moreno He would charge the penalty that would put a draw on the scoreboard, as he took a great shot unreachable for Alfredo Talavera that, despite guessing the side of the shot, there was little he could do to stop it.

In this way, Tuzos momentarily arrive at fourteenth place from the general table with 17 units. In the absence of a day to be disputed, Pachuca would be out from repechage zone in the absence of waiting for the results of the Chivas and the Athletic of San Luis.

On the other hand, the Pumas are located in the place thirteenth from the general table with 18 points. They are currently at a point for access all 12 teams who access the next phase of the Scream Mexico A21. However, it should be mentioned that both institutions have pending matches that they would be contesting this week.

Information in development *