The agonizing goal that sentenced the tie between Pachuca and Santos

The party they held Pachuca and Santos Laguna, corresponding to the matchday 13 of the Scream Mexico A21, ended in a tie for both teams. Despite the heavy rain that fell on the Hidalgo Stadium, there was no impediment for the goals to fall into the game. The team from the region managed to draw the tie in the last minutes, after the referee Oscar Mejia Garcia mark a penal in his favor, due to a hand inside the area by the defender from Hidalgo.

The meeting that had many arrivals, the Mexican goalkeeper being a factor Gibrán Lajud, who saved the lagoon bow on several occasions and became a factor; Yet his bow fell the minute 67 with a goal from the Argentine striker, Nicolas Ibáñez. In the last minutes the Lagunero team went in search of a draw and in what seemed like 3 points for the locals, one minute 88 the player Fernando Gorriarán scored the penalty. In this way the points were divided.

With this result the Tuzos they came to 18 units and are located in the eighth position. On the other hand, Warriors they stayed with 16 units and is in the tenth place of the competition, in the absence of playing the rest of the games. After the results obtained, it is expected that these two teams will reach the stage of repechage looking for your ticket to the league of Mexican soccer.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican defender Miguel Angel Herrera Equihua, he was expelled from the match at the minute 78, after reviewing the WHERE. The player, after a bad reception on the edge of the large area, stole the ball from the Lagunero striker, which caused the defender to commit the lack, which is why the central judge decided to show him the second preventive cardboard. That way, you will miss the next game on your visit to the state of New Lion, match they will have against the team led by Miguel The lice Herrera, the Tigers.

After finishing the meeting, the technical director of Santos Laguna, Guillermo Almada said:

“We were about to take the victory and what has been happening to us in some games, it costs us the definition. The dedication of the footballers is comforting, “said the Uruguayan strategist.

Added:

“We are far from our optimal football level because we have not had a single full squad. We have many uneven players who did not do preseason, that makes them at different levels, “he said during the press conference.

For his part, the assistant Paulo Pezzolano, Valentin Villazán, spoke at a conference after the game:

“We have feelings of bitterness. We had very clear goal plays (…) The balance is negative because we had to win. In terms of performance, it improved a lot but we have to be more efficient, “he concluded.

The activity of the matchday 14 from Liga BBVA MX It will continue in the middle of the week. Those led by Pezzolano will visit the Wednesday al University Stadium to face the UANL Tigers, while the team of Almada will travel to the CDMX for his match on Tuesday against him America on the court of Aztec stadium.

