The Ahsoka Tano sequence confirms its major villain, whilst Ray Stevenson joins the solid

The solid of the impending Celebrity Wars sequence starring Ahsoka Tano continues to take form. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Grand Admiral Thrawn would be the central villain of the sequenceand divulges that Ray Stevenson, from Thor: The Darkish International, joins the solid.

Thrawn used to be anticipated to be one of the most lynchpins of the sequence, as The Mandalorian printed in its moment season that Ahsoka has been looking to search out her previous nemesis within the a ways reaches of the galaxy. However nonetheless, this new data clarifies that Stevenson is not going to play Thrawn, however any other villain with the rank of admiral.

Ray Stevenson may play Gilad Pellaeon, Thrawn’s second-in-command. (Symbol credit score: Getty/Lucasfilm)

It is unclear if the position of Ray Stevenson will probably be for an current or new personality within the Celebrity Wars franchise. Within the Expanded Universe, Thrawn used to be normally accompanied via his second-in-command, Gilad Pellaeon.which might be an possibility now not but showed.

It’s nonetheless unknown who will play the position of Thrawn. The nature used to be prior to now portrayed via Sherlock’s Lars Mikkelsen within the animated sequence Celebrity Wars Rebels. Manufacturing at the sequence will start in April, so extra casting information might come within the coming weeks.

Along with Rosario Dawson reprising the position of Ahsoka, the sequence’ forged comprises Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren. Similar to The Mandalorian, Celebrity Wars: Ahsoka takes position more or less 5 years after Go back of the Jedi.so Christensen’s Anakin will seem as a Drive Ghost or thru flashbacks (or each?).

Dave Filoni, govt manufacturer and one of the most heads of the Disney+ Celebrity Wars sequence, not too long ago printed that he has had the plot concept for Celebrity Wars: Ahsoka in his thoughts for “a very long time.”

There’s no unlock date but for Celebrity Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+. The following sequence of the saga that can arrive at the platform would be the one starring Obi-Wan Kenobi.