The AI ​​can now change your clothes on the move: DALL-E 2 was created to alter photos, but this artist has created an entire video

the digital artist Karen X. Cheng is already known for having made use of the popular artificial intelligence Dall-E 2 to create the cover of the US edition of Cosmopolitan magazine last July. The first cover, as far as we know, created with this system.

Cheng was then, according to her own declaration, doing tests “for 100 hours” with Dall-E 2 to fully understand its operation. Now, Cheng is making headlines again for her creative use of artificial intelligence: she has created a sensation on Instagram with a video in which he sees her walking down the street while her clothes change as she walks.

and then posted a thread on Twitter commenting on the ‘how it was done’:

“After a lot of experimentation, I finally got DALL-E to work for video by combining it with some other AI tools.”

1/ Using AI to generate fashion After a bunch of experimentation I finally got DALL-E to work for video by combining it with a few other AI tools See below for my workflow –#dalle2 #give her #AIart #ArtificialIntelligence #digitalfashion #virtualfashion pic.twitter.com/x3zP3fIp4G — Karen X. Cheng (@karenxcheng) August 30, 2022

Only DALL-E 2 is not enough

The reason why DALL-E 2 was not enough on its own is simple: it is an AI designed to work with images, not video; so that alter ‘frame’ to ‘frame’… without maintaining consistency from frame to frame…

…each new outfit only remains, therefore, a few thousandths of a second on the screen. If we want the movement to be noticeable before each change, we have to resort to complementary image manipulation techniques.

“After a lot of experimentation, I discovered a program called EbSynth.” This software is actually intended to for a very different purpose: apply to an entire moving scene an override of the painting style applied to a single frame of said scene.

Thus, if we have converted a film frame into an impressionist painting, we can later apply this style to the whole sceneusing the original frame as a reference.

Cheng He wondered if the functionality of this software could be applied to clothing as well. And it turned out, to his delight, that it did come in handy in that context. But even so, the transition between frames with different clothes was still little fluid.

And that is where a third AI software comes in: DAIN, designed to allow transitions between frames not completely consecutivethus giving a sensation of natural movement (it is used, for example, to convert successions of photos into video, as seen below).

1/ Using AI to smooth my footage 😌 with @jperldev. We’re using DAIN, an AI technique that smoothly interpolates frames. #stopmotion #artificialintelligence pic.twitter.com/UxHfc3U6j8 — Karen X. Cheng (@karenxcheng) July 27, 2022

Imagen | Karen X. Cheng