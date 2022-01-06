The airplane scene in Uncharted is all action: this is how Tom Holland manages in the advance of the film

One of the most talked about moments in the trailer stars in this new shared clip of the feature film.

Uncharted: The movie hits theaters in eastern Spain February 11thAll the more reason for Sony Pictures to start sharing different scenes from the film. The first to receive this promotional material has been, perhaps, the most commented on by the fans of the video game in its first trailer: the cargo plane.

During two minutes of footage we can see a young Nathan Drake – played by Tom Holland – having to manage to save his life after being ejected from the airplane, dodging thugs and falling cargo from the plane. Will you be able to do it? Well, the video lets us see a lot but not everything, so we will have to wait for the premiere of the PlayStation Productions film to discover its context.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 before the movieUncharted introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake in his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his ingenious partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan —Mark Wahlberg—, according to the synopsis shared by Sony Pictures Spain. “In an epic action adventure that spans the world, both embark on a dangerous quest for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ as they trace the keys that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. “Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Spaniard Antonio Banderas are some of the stars of the cast directed by Ruben Fleischer.

You can delve deeper into the film, ahead of its premiere, by reading this special with 15 details from the Uncharted The Movie trailer that remind us of the games, and 3 that are nothing alike. The premiere of the Uncharted movie coincided in time with the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5, a pack with Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also confirmed for PC stores.

