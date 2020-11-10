“The Alchemist” Author Paulo Coelho Talks About His Interest In Korean Entertainment

Author Paulo Coelho shared his love for Korean leisure!

The well-known Brazilian creator best-known for his world-famous novel “The Alchemist” just lately participated in an e-mail interview with Yonhap Information on November 8. In the course of the interview, Paulo Coelho described how his curiosity in Korean leisure comparable to Ok-pop and Ok-dramas started.

Paulo Coelho shared, “It was round 2016. I coincidentally watched director Park Chan Wook’s movie ‘Previous Boy.’ It was the explanation I fell in love with hallyu. With this as the start, I’ve come throughout over 100 Korean movies. I additionally grew to become interested by how it might really feel like if I noticed Seoul and Busan, which I’ve seen by means of the display screen, in particular person.”

Though it has been over 20 years since “The Alchemist” was first launched in Korea, the novel continues to obtain a lot love from the Korean public. Again in 2018, BTS’ Suga additionally beneficial the novel to his followers. Paulo Coelho revealed, “I didn’t obtain a whole lot of love from Korea proper from the beginning. There was additionally a time once I wasn’t as interested by Korea as I’m now.”

He continued, “At some point, I used to be studying the newspaper on the airplane. It had the world’s greatest sellers record. I unexpectedly found ‘The Alchemist’ on the Korean chart. I puzzled if it was a mistake, nevertheless it wasn’t. On the time, I hadn’t promoted the e book in Korea, and I hadn’t held a press convention there. It implies that the books had been bought solely by means of phrase of mouth.” He added, “I really feel very touched at any time when a Korean singer or actor mentions my novel.”

Just lately on Twitter, Paulo Coelho posted a screenshot of a preferred webtoon character studying ‘The Alchemist,’ and he additionally wrote phrases of help for BTS, defending them in opposition to haters.

The author revealed that he had simply completed watching “My Mister.” He stated, “It’s a terrific masterpiece. It’s the perfect undertaking I’ve seen just lately. It subtly portrays human psychology, and it has a wealthy story. Moreover, initiatives that cope with North and South Korean relations are very fascinating to a foreigner like me [who is less familiar with the topic].”

Paulo Coelho shared, “I all the time spend the tip of the yr in France, and the Korean folks dwelling there put on hanbok (Korean conventional clothes) on New 12 months’s Eve. Each time, I’m captivated by a magnificence you may solely really feel by means of conventional clothes.”

The creator additionally shared his love for BTS. He shared, “BTS is a gaggle I actually like, and I all the time stress how folks ought to take note of them at any time when I can. Borrowing my spouse’s phrases, they’ve a refined charisma, and so they give inventive inspiration.”

Lastly, Paulo Coelho talked about taking a break in writing due to these tough instances with COVID-19. He revealed that though he hadn’t been within the temper to put in writing just lately, he additionally discovered happiness in on a regular basis life by means of spending a whole lot of time together with his spouse within the countryside. Paulo Coelho commented, “I hope everybody lives every day to the fullest. These are the phrases I needed to convey. I hope to fulfill you at some point [in Korea].”

