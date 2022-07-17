The Alien video game that had everything to succeed and ended up being one of the biggest failures in history

Aliens have no luck in video games. Being Aliens Colonial Marines the biggest failure in the history of the film saga in our midst, we review what exactly happened. What did the game from the creators of Borderlands and Sega fail to do? We review the keys behind the project and what could have been and was not.

Aliens Colonial Marines is the story of one of the most tragic catastrophes experienced in the modern video game. The shenanigans of Gearbox, the disastrous management of Sega and Fox and the launch of a by-product that despaired those outside the saga created by Ridley Scott in general and destroyed the hopes of lovers of Cameron’s installment in particular. The xenomorphs, one of the most terrifying creatures in cinema, became a true joke worthy of Chiquito in the form of a dubious action game. What exactly happened? How, having everything to succeed, Aliens Colonial Marines failed so painfully?

The origin of the project dates back to the days of PlayStation 2. The production was carried out by Check Six Games and Electronic Arts. It was introduced in May 2001, was taken to E3 and was shown in a beta that did not end up being to the liking of those interested. Its cancellation came in October 2002, news that left the concept abandoned for a decade. The original idea lay in three different acts, with one in Sulaco itself and a final episode in Xeno Prime, the planet of the aliens. None of the ingredients of the Check Six project were used for the title that the creators of Borderlands would announce, but the juiciness of the name and the license was evident. Gearbox showed a first demo of Aliens that wowed everyone. Because, really, there is nothing easier than making an Alien video game, right? Seeing the results of the saga throughout history, it may not be so; The great titles starring xenomorphs can hardly be counted on the fingers of one hand. How can an old concept like the video game itself be so cursed? In the case of Aliens Colonial Marines, the answer is more than simple: a worse title could not be made and its magnificent universe could not be wasted with so much art.

Technologically embarrassing, playably insulting alone or in company and with a shameful story that dared to go into the events between Aliens and Alien 3 in a crude and undignified way, the development was marked by controversy, with crosses of statements between Gearbox and Sega, which ended up in court. The chapter was resolved with the forgetting of everything that had to do with the game, remaining as an unfortunate anecdote that failed to satisfy anyoneleaving the brand in check and a terrible state of health.

The fate of Alien was left in the hands of a company outside the FPS such as Creative Assembly, creators of the Total War saga, which pulled out of its hat a success in the Alien Isolation category, a kind of Survival Horror in which the very Ripley’s daughter had to escape from the galactic threat in a great ship in which everything seemed ready to kill her. The brand was completely revitalizedthe players welcomed the proposal with enthusiasm and Sega, finally, marked a success in his locker with Fox.

However, it does not escape anyone that Isolation It’s more of an Alien: The 8th Passenger video game than Aliens: The Return. Alien Colonial Marines had everything to succeed: an iconic creature, recognizable characters and an adventure in which there was no room for misunderstanding. It has been demonstrated by the dozens of novels and comics that have dealt with the universe of xenomorphs without getting into the shirt of eleven rods: some marines investigate a suspicious event, they are involved in a Weyland-Yutani conspiracy and survive.

Gearbox wanted to chew more than he could swallowGearbox wanted to chew more than he could swallow and believed in the power to be above the creators of Alien 2 and Alien 3 rewriting the history of both in a vulgar way, adding new and disturbing xenomorphs that did not add anything to the gameplay and universe of the franchise. With aliens, facehuggers and queens there are plenty, something that Rebellion perfectly understood in their famous Aliens VS. PC Predator, the mirror in which anyone should look when creating a new Aliens adventure in the future.

Is there a possibility of returning to the Aliens universe sooner rather than later? We’re still hungover from Aliens: Fireteam Elite, but it’s also a very different game from a more cinematic or more traditional adventure, which is what was wanted with Aliens Colonial Marines. The situation of the saga would be very different if the game had worked as expected, but no luck. The idea is cursed and it will take a lot of talent and a great presentation that spreads optimism and makes us forget so much mediocrity. As the late Bill Paxton used to say, “game over man, game over”.