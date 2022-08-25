The alien world of Stranded: Alien Dawn forces us to survive and make difficult decisions: new trailer

Very soon the title will be released in Early Access through Steam.

Last night’s Opening Live Night brought plenty of game announcements of all colors. One of them is Stranded: Alien Dawn whose trailer is shown on these lines. The title developed by Frontier Foundry and Haemimont Games is a planetary survival simulator which we will be able to test very soon.

Stranded: Alien Dawn will be in Early Access in October via Steam Stranded Alien Dawn will arrive in october to the Steam platform in Early Access. We will have to build the story of each survivor in an alien world whose decisions will be key to prevent the extinction of the few remaining humans in this supernatural habitat.

The game wants us to build bases so that let’s manage resources and let’s delve into research, crafting, learning technologies and much more. When you start your game you start with the essential resources to survive, but your will power and your wise decisions will guide your destiny before the beasts that devastate this planet.

You can now add Stranded Alien Dawn to your Steam wish list, which will also be available for testing in a few weeks thanks to its Early Access whose duration estimated is from six months. On the official website of the title you have enough more information so that this alien adventure does not cost you so much to start it.

