The Alita Army Has A Special Message They’d Like Disney Executives To Hear

In case you’re a member of a fan base like Alita: Battle Angel’s Alita Army, there’s certain to be an total message that you’d wish to put into the world. With this explicit group, the key push has been to get a sequel for the 2019 movie off the bottom, be it via one other studio like Paramount, or on the property’s present Disney residence. Whereas their causes for wanting one other installment of the Robert Rodriguez/James Cameron collaboration are biased attributable to their love of the primary movie, you’ll be able to’t deny that they’ve some attention-grabbing factors to make. Having spoken with a few the representatives of the group myself, it’s not exhausting to see that the Alita Army has a fairly particular message for Disney executives, and it’s {that a} potential sequel could possibly be a giant deal.
In an unique interview with two of the Alita Army’s key campaigners, I used to be in a position to be taught extra about why the energetic and vocal fanbase on Twitter has taken to Alita: Battle Angel in addition to they’ve. What’s extra, I used to be in a position to ask them about what kind of message they’d wish to ship to Disney, have been they in a position to attain out to the studio. Although the Alita Army is extra of an unrestricted collective that works collectively for the frequent objectives of philanthropy and within the identify of a sequel, there are a few individuals who do play vital roles in maintaining the wheels turning.
One such member of the Alita Army is known as Tony, although it’s possible you’ll know him higher by his Twitter deal with, @StarofElyon. Tony is without doubt one of the admins of the Alita: Battle Angel fandom’s Twitter account, and he has a fairly agency perception that in denying a sequel, Disney is in flip passing up an important fanbase that would make Alita: Fallen Angel, and some other potential follow-ups, large crowd-driven hits. Specifically, that is why Tony feels a sequel might imply a giant deal:
Alita: Battle Angel is a comparatively new IP and it revamped $400,000,000 worldwide. Sequels have potential to be extra profitable than their first movies. Alita has a motion of followers promising to assist make a sequel even greater – versus followers attempting to boycott their motion pictures, [and] James Cameron continues to be the producer. My query to the heads at Disney is, ‘Do you wish to be often known as the individuals who handed on this franchise with a lot potential?’
Because the Alita Army has made performs for publicity stunts that elevate consciousness, in addition to assist fund charitable objectives that the followers have set their sights on, the continued efforts have been just like that of the Snyder Minimize fandom. A lot because the followers place confidence in Alita: Battle Angel turning into a franchise in its personal eventual proper, they’ve labored tirelessly to spice up causes like reasonably priced prosthetics and different causes near their hearts, in addition to that of Alita star Rosa Salazar.
Having religion within the endgame of a doubtlessly profitable Alita: Battle Angel sequel is one thing that additionally ties into one other member of the Alita Army I used to be in a position to communicate to. Readone, who goes by the Twitter deal with @Foxfire40900590, is greatest identified among the many Alita trustworthy as the one who got here up with two of the most important pushes for sequel consciousness inside the group. Each the excessive flying banner that sailed over the Oscars, in addition to the current billboards that have been seen in downtown Los Angeles, have been concepts that he had pushed forward inside the Alita Army. So Readone’s message is similar to Tony’s, however as you’ll see beneath, it has its personal type of spin:
I might say to Disney that it ought to take a leap of religion. They’ve a promising new franchise the place individuals simply noticed a fraction of that. They acquired only a dollop of Alita, only a teaser. There’s a complete canon of motion and journey within that. In my view, it’s the following massive factor. If Disney desires to be part of that, they should take that leap of religion and make one other one. The studio will see we’ve got a lot of an elevated fan base, and they’re lots of people ready simply to get a sequel. I feel not solely monetarily, however hype clever, I feel it is also a great factor for the studio. … Disney, in the event that they do that, it could assist them out, as a result of it’d be a contemporary wind. … Disney have a complete new world they might uncover with the manga, they’ve a complete full story laid out if they’ll work with it. It simply waits for them to make one thing of it, and the followers can be very grateful to see extra of this.
Along with the world that creator Yukito Kishiro has laid out via the course of his Gunnm manga supply materials, there’s additionally the truth that Alita: Battle Angel was at all times deliberate to be the beginning of, on the very least, a trilogy of movies that will inform Alita’s story via varied arc and settings. The whole lot from her confrontation with Edward Norton’s Nova to her development via the ranks of Motorball is up for grabs if Disney offers the franchise an opportunity.
Finally, that’s the message that Tony, Readone and the Alita Army has for the upper ups at Disney: it’s time to offer Alita: Battle Angel the prospect to turn into the franchise it’s at all times been meant to be. A lot because the cybernetic heroine began out in a extra modest physique, earlier than switching to the Berserker armor that was at all times ready for her, this particular person film is ready to turn into a brand new collection that Disney, and the 20th Century Studios model, might experience into future glory.
Naturally, there was no determination made about whether or not or not Alita: Battle Angel will get a sequel on the Disney lot, or if Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron ought to begin speaking to the oldsters at any of the opposite potential studio companions that would make it occur. However one factor is definite: you haven’t heard the final of the Alita Army. In reality, we’ll be working additional conversations with Tony and Readone. So if you wish to hear extra from the fanbase that gained’t stand by till a sequel has been gained, hold it tuned right here to CinemaBlend, as we’ll have extra unique content material from out discuss with the Alita Army within the close to future.
