The Alita Sequel Billboards Are Up, See Their Inspiring Messages

After we final left the saga of the Alita Military’s efforts to encourage a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, there was a marketing campaign being mounted to hire a billboard. The function of that billboard was not solely to advertise the needs for one more chapter in director Robert Rodriguez’s manga adaptation, however to additionally encourage people to donate to the suitable charities on this time of want. After a profitable fundraising marketing campaign, that billboard is formally up, and it’s not solely wanting good, however there’s extra work to be finished.