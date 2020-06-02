The Alita Sequel Billboards Are Up, See Their Inspiring Messages

Depart a Remark
After we final left the saga of the Alita Military’s efforts to encourage a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, there was a marketing campaign being mounted to hire a billboard. The function of that billboard was not solely to advertise the needs for one more chapter in director Robert Rodriguez’s manga adaptation, however to additionally encourage people to donate to the suitable charities on this time of want. After a profitable fundraising marketing campaign, that billboard is formally up, and it’s not solely wanting good, however there’s extra work to be finished.
Check out the pictures your self, as they’ve hit Twitter courtesy of the Alita Military:
Impressed by Alita: Battle Angel producer Jon Landau’s continued inspiration to push for a sequel within the potential franchise, followers of Alita’s cinematic exploits have been taking it upon themselves to steer the cost to a brand new installment. Whereas the marketing campaign to finance the billboard was closed upon its profitable funding, the Alita Military has opened a Go Get Funding fundraiser to proceed elevating cash.
A part of the billboard’s message is certainly elevating consciousness for the #AlitaSequel marketing campaign, however there’s one other crucial message. With Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar participating in philanthropic efforts to battle the present well being disaster, the Alita Military is planning to donate from this new fundraiser to the charities Feeding America and Motion In opposition to Starvation.
After all, there’s additionally a reminder that followers may go to Rosa Salazar’s private Amazon Want Record to buy provides that she’ll be instantly donating to these in want. Contemplating the historical past of the loyal Alita: Battle Angel followers and their eager eye for supporting a very good trigger, in addition to an entertaining one, that is simply enterprise as typical.
On this time of disaster although, even one thing just like the continued assist of doing good by these in want can really feel heroic. Simply as they’ve stored their eye on the ball to present Alita: Fallen Angel its wings, the Alita Military continues to not stand by within the presence of adversity.
The alternative is on the market for followers and good natured people alike to donate to this worthy trigger, whereas on the similar time serving to to push alongside a sequel that Alita: Battle Angel audiences are wanting to get into manufacturing. That second combat would possibly take a while, however at the very least it’s spurring on a tide of charity that may obtain a fair higher purpose within the brief time period.
Alita: Battle Angel is at present accessible on HBO Max, which you’ll be able to reap the benefits of if you happen to’re already a subscriber. Although if you happen to haven’t jumped on board but, you’ll be able to at all times take a look at the 7-day free trial supply, and achieve this at your individual tempo. Or you can learn the unique Battle Angel Alita manga by means of Comixology, if you happen to want a break in-between viewings.
