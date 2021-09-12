The All Blacks had no mercy with Los Pumas and prevailed with a resounding 39-0 in the Rugby Championship

The Argentine rugby team, The Pumas, suffered this morning a crushing defeat in front of the All Blacks from New Zealand, winners by 39-0 in a game of the third date of the Rugby Championship that was played in the Cbus Super Stadium from Gold Coast, Australia.

The men in black were merciless executioners of the Argentines with the conquest of five tries, four conversions and two penalties. The fullback Jordie Barrett, with 14 points, was the top scorer of the match that left the All Black at the top of the tournament standings.

After his victories against Australia on the first two dates, the All Blacks -maximum winners of the Championship with 6 titles– lead the positions with 15 units, followed by the world champion South Africa (9), who then played with the Wallabies on the same stage.

The Pumas, last without points, they will seek revenge against the powerful men of New Zealand next Saturday from the 7:05 on the fourth day of the contest scheduled in Brisbane, also in Australia.

The Argentines have been two games without being able to score even a point against the New Zealanders, who they beat last year for the first time in their history: 25-15 and Sydney, on November 14, by the Three Nations.

Two weeks after that milestone of The Pumas, the All Blacks they avenged themselves with a triumph for 38-0 on Newcastle and today they did it with very similar numbers in Gold Coast.

The oceanic erased the team of Mario Ledesma, that despite his great defensive effort (199 tackles) could not contain the black barrage. With a possession of the 62 percent, administered mainly in the opponent’s field, the All Blacks They clearly outperformed the Albicelestes, who over the minutes cracked their containment structure as a result of physical exhaustion.

The Pumas march in the last place of the tournament (Photo: EFE)

Synthesis

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili and George Bridge; Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara; Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson and Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick (captain); Nepo Laulala, Asafo Aumua and Karl Tu’inukuafe. Coach: Ian Foster.

Entered: Joe Moody, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea, Tupou Vaa’i, Brad Weber and Ethan Blackadder.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallía; Bautista Delguy, Matías Moroni, Jerónimo de la Fuente and Santiago Cordero; Nicolás Sánchez and Gonzalo Bertranou; Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni and Pablo Matera; Matías Alemanno and Guido Petti Pagadizábal; Santiago Medrano, Julián Montoya (captain) and Facundo Gigena. Coach: Mario Ledesma.

Entered: Emiliano Boffelli, Tomás Lavanini, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Martín González, Enrique Pieretto, Carlos Muzzio, Facundo Bosch and Gonzalo García.

So many in the first half: 10m. try by Ioane (NZ), converted by Barrett; 34m. Barrett penalty (NZ), 37m. Reece’s try (NZ) and 42m. try by Papalii (NZ), converted by Barrett.

Partial result: New Zealand 22 – Argentina 0.

So many in the second half: 6m. try by Jacobson (NZ), converted by Barrett; 30m. try by Jacobson (NZ), converted by Barrett and 38m. penalty from Barrett (NZ).

Final score: New Zealand 39 – Argentina 0.

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).

Stadium: Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast, Australia).

