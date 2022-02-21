The All Star show in the NBA: the record in the triple tournament and Obi Toppin’s acrobatics that gave him the title in dunks

*Triple Contest

This Saturday was held All Star 2022 competition day in the run-up to this Sunday’s duel between Team LeBron and Team Durant. On this occasion, there are three proper names that won the trophy. Karl Anthony Towns did his thing in the triplesbeing the first pivot to win the three-point contest, while Obi Toppin was imposed on the dunks and the team of los Cavs was crowned in skills.

The American of Dominican origin Karl Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, triumphed in the triple contest of the All-Star in Cleveland (USA), by establishing the record for points in the final (29) with an outstanding performance, a mark that belonged to Stephen Curry.

Towns, tall 2.11 meters, He’s 40.9% on 3s this year. and was crowned in the final ahead of Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks, and Luke Kennard, of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Minnesota player opened the final with a record performance, in which he converted 20 of his 27 shotsand increased the pressure on his rivals, who could not match him.

“I want to be the best shooter of all time among tall men and I needed this trophy to prove it”, assured the 26-year-old basketball player after his victory.

* Dunk Contest

When it comes to dunks, Obi Toppin became the third New York Knicks player, after Nate Robinson and Kenny Walker, able to win the NBA All-Star contest, by beating Mexican American Juan Toscano Anderson in the end.

Toppin added 45 and 47 points with his two dunks in the finalwhile Juan Toscano Anderson, who honored his country by wearing shoes and number with the colors of the Mexican flag, could only get one of his two dunks.

The Brooklyn-born player was the most consistent in his acrobatic dunks and took the prestigious “10″ from Dominique Wilkins, one of five judges, along with Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson and Julius “Dr.J” Erving.

His maximum score was achieved with the second attempt of the final, at pass the ball under his legs, touch the backboard and convert the dunk with ease, which gave him 47 points. With his first mate he got 45 points, by throwing the ball to the board, picking it up, passing it between his legs and nailing it with great power.

In the skills contest, the team of Cavs made up of Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland y Evan Mobleywas crowned by beating the Rooks Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey, while the Giannis brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo finished last.

Was Evan Mobley the protagonist of the triumph in the final, in which it was necessary to make a basket from the center of the court as quickly as possible. The power forward did it in 5.5 seconds, while on the Rooks, Cunningham took 9.9 seconds.

The NBA premiered a new format in the skills contest, which was for teams instead of individual, and with three tests: shots, passes and relay. A new bet that was received very positively by both the players and the public.

KEEP READING

From being an unknown to becoming the young wonder of the NBA: Ja Morant, the boy who was discovered for a packet of chips

LeBron James made history: he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the top scorer in the NBA

He was going to dump the ball and they hit him brutally in the air: “It’s one of the most dangerous plays I’ve ever seen”