The Allahabad court asked Hathras DM – even if you had a daughter, you would burn in the middle of the night?

Lucknow: The hearing of the Hathras case in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court began on Monday. During this time, the court asked the police administration many sharp questions, which they did not have the answer to. In the Hathras case, the Allahabad court asked the DM if the victim had been the daughter of a rich man, would he have burnt it in the dark of night? The DM had no answer on this. The Allahabad High Court said that how can you deprive the aggrieved family of the right to humanity? However, DM argued that law and order worsened. But the court was not satisfied with this argument of DM. Also Read – Hathras scandal: DM took full responsibility for ‘cremation at night’, mother said- don’t know whose daughter was burnt

A bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Roy started hearing the case later in the afternoon while the victim’s family was present in the court. Apart from this, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police, along with law and order, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras also appeared in the court. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case started in High Court, next date on November 2

Hathras district officer Praveen Kumar Laxkar told the court that the decision to cremate the dead body of the alleged rape victim at night was taken in view of maintaining law and order and there was no pressure of the state government on the district administration to do so . Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing in High Court today, victim family left for Lucknow amid tight security

During the court hearing, the court recorded the statement of the victim’s family. Apart from this, the court questioned the DM, SP and other officials of Hathras. Many questions were raised in the court from Additional Chief Secretary, DGP and local administration officials. Let me tell you that ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar claimed that the 19-year-old girl was not raped in Hathras. He had said that the girl died due to a neck injury and shock. On this statement of Prashant Kumar, the court asked how he did not know the rape. Is the investigation complete?

The bench fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing in the case. Additional Advocate General VK Sahi was present in the court on behalf of the state government.