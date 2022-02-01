The allegations of the lady’s father within the Alwar case, stated – the police is pressurizing to imagine the incident as an twist of fate

Jaipur: The daddy of a deaf and mute minor woman, who used to be discovered injured a couple of days in the past in Rajasthan’s Alwar, on Monday alleged that the police used to be forcing the police to regard the incident as an ‘twist of fate’. The sufferer’s father stated that he used to be now not happy with the police investigation and sought after justice. The minor’s father informed newshounds in Alwar on Monday, “The police are forcing us to imagine that it used to be an twist of fate. We’re afraid and most effective need justice.Additionally Learn – Gang rape of a woman in Mumbai, 4 minors performed the incident, 3 had been taken into custody

When the lady used to be taken to a neighborhood medical institution, docs stated it gave the impression to be a case of rape and she or he used to be referred to JK Lone Sanatorium in Jaipur the place she underwent surgical operation, he stated. He alleged, ‘Now the law enforcement officials let us know that it’s an twist of fate and we settle for it. We don’t seem to be happy with the police declare. We’ve now not been given the main points of the FSL record. He additionally alleged that the officers stated they’d get more cash if it used to be regarded as an twist of fate. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Recruitment in Rajasthan Police, understand how to use

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam may just now not be contacted for feedback at the allegations leveled by way of the minor’s father at the police. The lady used to be present in a bloodied situation close to Tijara gate of Alwar and suffered accidents close to her personal portions. First of all, the police suspected that it used to be a case of rape, however later at the foundation of the clinical record, the Alvaras Superintendent of Police denied the rape and known as it an twist of fate. The Rajasthan executive had on January 16 determined handy over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Additionally Learn – Marital Rape: Dialogue in Prime Court docket on whether or not having intercourse with spouse with out consent is rape or now not