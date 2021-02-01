The alleged list of targets in the sights of Nini, Los Chapitos’ hit man chief

The Ninis were created to dispute the control of Culiacán, when the capital of Sinaloa was in conflict between the López Núñez and the Zambada

In an audio that has circulated in networks, it has been identified the alleged blacklist of Néstor Isidro García y/o Néstor Ernesto Pérez SalasChief of the hitmen of Joaquín’s sons, El Chapo Guzman, nicknamed The Nini, 09 The Chicken Little.

The Nini throws up a series of up to 40 aliases of who would be enemies of the Sinaloa Cartel or at least, the hosts led by Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapito and his brothers, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Alfredillo, as well as by Ovidio Guzman Lopez. Best located as Los Chapitos.

In the rosary of alleged enemies, The same are the nicknames of other alleged commanders in the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in addition to La Línea del Cartel de Juárez and other operators in the Baja California area. It is unknown when the message was recorded, the truth is that it names various lieutenants or alleged hitmen who are not, precisely, to the liking of the What.

“There goes the fucking list so they can see, if they are copying? Here are the names of the whole ball of jacks: Missile, The Pancho Loco, The alligator, The Kevincillo, Uncle Chuy, Uncle Beny, The Junior, The lion, The Vietnam, Carlillo, Chimal, Chávez, Joker, The Omega, The Fluffy, The Taquiza, Compadre Taliban, Maquis, The Prague, The Huasteco, The bag, The Cañedo, The cholo, The Saltagan, The Chiquilín, The beauty Y The Tostonero”, Indicates the Los Chapitos hitman chief via radio frequency.

Los Chapitos, El Mayo and Caro Quintero are located as leaders of the also known as the Pacific Cartel (Photo: Illustration Infobae)

“Felipe, there you go, (forward, forward): Luis Humberto, The Mocho; Carlos, The Yuyo; The Tipi Daniel; The chaparro; César, Graduate, The night, The Michoacano, The Nicasio, Grandpa, The Chivón”Ends the shared audio as video and lasts just 52 seconds.

It is not clear if these are people who should be executed on the orders of Los Chapitos or the troops in command of them are those who must be attentive to their activities so that they do not interfere with the control of the criminal group, as well as areas that it disputes. Notably the nicknames are just a hint to associate the drug lords with enemy factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. It could be, instead, that these aliases are repeated between the same side or that of the opposites.

For example, when crossing information from aliases it can be understood that The Omega would be Felipe Eduardo Barajas Lozano, of whom in 2019 he reported, he had a war against The Güilo, operator of the Sinaloa Cartel for several years in Baja California. It should be noted that Barajas Lozano is also identified as part of the Sinaloan faction which, in turn, has up to 19 cells and some only respond to the old founder, Ismael Zambada García, May; while others are aligned to the heirs of the Chapo.

While The alligator, could be Édgar Herrera Pardo and / or Julio Alexandre Franco Romo, also know as Cape 8. But this capo was arrested in San Luis Potosí in August 2019, as he was considered one of the main lieutenants of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) that commands the greatest rival of the Sinaloa Cartel, Nemesio Osegura Cervantes, The Mencho.

El Mencho is the main rival of the Sinaloa Cartel, a group that has been equated in the last decade commanding the CJNG (Photo art: Jovani Silva / Infobae)

For its part, Joker would be associated with Commander Joker of the CJNG, who thus identified himself in a video in September 2019 when he tortured an alleged extortionist from Los Viagras, as it would be collecting fees in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. On that occasion, the warning was for the Michoacan cell not to spread south.

Another one mentioned is The Chiquilín, nickname he also held Ismael Gomez Sierra, CJNG operator in Baja California. This subject was captured along with Flavio Roberto Ortiz Muñoz, The Garbage, in July of last year. The two fell in Ensenada after work by the Mexican Navy. From them, The Garbage He was considered the head of the CJNG hitmen in Tecate and a priority target.

“Luis Humberto, The Mocho”, Thus allegedly referred to by The Nini, coincides in part with the identity of Luis Alberto Méndez Martínez and / or Gibrán RS, aliases The Mocho The The strawberry, supposed leader of the criminal group The line and who was arrested in May of last year.

While Grandpa, if they are rivals, it could be associated with Juan José Álvarez Farías, absolute leader of the so-called United Cartels and that operates in Tepalcatepec, Michoacán. Cartels United groups cells like The Viagras, The New Michoacan Family and the Trojan Whites; which in turn are in a war against the CJNG.

It is not clear if the list would be the next ones executed by orders of Los Chapitos (Photo: Screenshot)

According to documents prepared by the Strategic Intelligence Unit of the DEA (Drug Control Administration), Nestor Ernesto Pérez Salas, The Nini, is leader of Los Ninis, security arm of Los Chapitos. This capo commanded, since last March, an internal war against the Russians, who respond to the Mayo Zambada. Although, apparently, the disputes have already ended.

The Ninis They were created to dispute the control of Culiacán, when the capital of Sinaloa was in conflict between the López Núñez and the Zambada. Although there are no identifications on the image of Nini, on YouTube circulate drug corridors that seek to describe their activities and give them a kind of recognition, because it is an effective and loyal security element Chapito. The audio leaked online, supposedly offers a photograph of his face and the grips of a pistol with his nickname.

