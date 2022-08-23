The alleged suicide of a Sandinista mayor arouses suspicions due to how the body was left

Detail of the image showing the body of the mayor of Diriamba, Fernando Antonio Baltodano Velásquez, shortly after the shot that would end his life. (Photo social networks)

The mayor of the Nicaraguan city of Diriamba, Fernando Antonio Baltodano Velasquezwould have committed suicide this Monday afternoon, pressured by an investigation into corruption of his administration that executed the regime of Daniel Ortega.

Nevertheless, the photograph of his body after suicide has unleashed a wave of speculation before what many consider the impossibility that a body and the weapon remain in that position after the fatal shot.

Baltonado Velasquez He was 54 years old and was found dead in the cab of his truck, on a hilly property near the city, with the gun held in both hands in his lap, and with a bullet hole in the upper left part of his skull.

The mayor’s office Diriamba is being investigated by Nicaraguan Institute for Municipal Development (Inifom), a government entity that would have ordered the dismissal of several of its main officials, local media reported.

Fernando Antonio Baltodano Velasquez He was a civil engineer and a politician of liberal origin who was recruited by the now ruling Sandinista Front, a party that placed him as a deputy in 2012. The following year, however, he left the seat to assume the mayor’s office of Diriamba, always under the red and black flag. . In January 2023 he would end his second term as mayor of Diriamba.

The dead mayor had a relationship through sports with Raphael Ortegagrandson of Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murilloy Fidel Morenoright-hand man of the regime in the municipal administration of Managua. Baltodano was president of the Board of Directors of the soccer team Directed by FCone of the most important teams in Nicaraguaand currently managed by the grandson of the presidential couple y Moreno.

“Baltodano was killed by an execution in the best style of the mafia in power”, affirms the retired elder Roberto Samcamwho, after analyzing the photograph that circulated on social networks, found eight inconsistencies of what he calls “staged crime scene after an execution”.

Fernando Antonio Baltodano Velásquez was a politician of liberal origin who was recruited by the ruling Sandinista party, under whose banner he was elected deputy, and twice mayor of Diriamba. (Photograph Municipality of Diriamba)

Samcamwho is in exile, is originally from the same city of Baltodano.

Among the inconsistencies mentioned by the retired soldier is the bullet hole in the head that, if it is considered that it was shot with the right hand, would have to “have done a whole contortion to be able to take that shot in the place where the entry impact appears”.

Other versions affirm that the hole that can be seen in the upper left part of the skull would be the exit hole of a shot that would have been fired from the mouth, with the right hand.

It also highlights that the weapon “it is with the spool backwards, which can only be explained by two reasons, one, that the gun only had one bullet, and two, that it jammed, however, there is no jammed projectile that has prevented the spool of the gun would have returned to its normal position”.

Baltodanodice Samcam“holds the gun with both hands, because of the position of the gun it is assumed that he used his right hand, it is totally impossible that after a self-inflicted bullet to the head, someone can pick up the gun with both hands , holding the pistol grip with the right hand and the barrel of the pistol with the left, much less in the way that the left hand holds it.”

Samcamwho came from the ranks of Sandinismo, says that in that organization “betrayal is paid with death”, and according to information circulating unofficially, Baltodano intended to meet with his wife who is in USA.

“The alleged embezzlement or corruption in the Mayor’s Office is paid with defenestration or jail, never with death”, dice Samcam. “The intention was that both (the deceased and his wife) were going to meet these days, which means that the now deceased had the intention of deserting the ranks of the mafia in power and that amounts to treason. ”.

