The “almost white” shirt that Barcelona will have for next season

As in each previous start of the season, the clubs unveil the new uniforms that their players will wear throughout the campaign and this time it was FC Barcelona’s turn. The Catalan entity formally presented its two new shirts and now from Spain they leaked a third outfit that, as usual in recent times, has some surprising details.

While the headline will return to vertical stripes after a year in which they tried to change their style, the alternative will be entirely goldboth with the logo of their new sponsor at chest height.

Now, in the absence of the official photo, the Catalan newspaper Sports world published the images of what will be the third uniform, in which white predominates almost entirely.

“The third shirt will be a very light gray, almost white,” detailed the medium in question, which also added that the cross of Sant Jordi (the patron saint of Catalonia) with the Blaugrana colors will be present on the front.

“This color is called Sky Grey (Grey Sky), therefore it does not become white but it is a kind of evolution of a gray towards a whitish tone and when the team plays it will look quite similar to white,” they reported from MD.

Although this color historically identifies its greatest rival, it was also part of Barcelona’s history: “White is not only for Real Madrid, but it was also part of Barsa’s kits, even in shirts at the time of Johan Cruyff in the 1970s.

Unlike that time when the Dutchman wore the white shirt with blue pants, now the uniform will be totally of that tone Sky Grey. Both the shorts and the stockings will also be in composé with the upper part.

Yes ok the tournament will start on August 12 In Spain, this shirt could be officially presented once the season has started. Generally, the sports brand uses the month of September to launch the new uniforms for sale, but this time, when the World Cup in Qatar is held in November, it could be brought forward.

