The alternative to Bloodborne? After 10 hours with Steelrising, his action RPG is capable of the best and the worst

After conquering success with GreedFall, the Spiders team confronts us with a new RPG adventure with the spirit of the souls saga and a most attractive setting, as its action takes us to a kind of French Revolution starring mechanical puppets. How is Steelrising? Pending your analysis, these are our first sensations with him.

An army of automata fighting to the death in a setting inspired by the French Revolution. Sounds good, right? This is the idea from which Steelrising was born, the new video game from action rpg from the authors of GreedFall that since its announcement, due to its aesthetics and certain combat elements, has made more than a few people think of Fromsoftware’s brilliant Bloodborne. But how much of this PS4 exclusive do you have? Is it just another copy or does it have its own personality? Developed by Spiders, the studio also responsible for other games like The Technomancer or Bound by Flame, what we can tell you after enjoying its first hours is that even with its similarities, it follows its own path. And it is a good point in its favor.

Starring an automaton called Aegis, one of the first things that attract attention is the abundance of tutorials so you don’t feel lost in their world. They also highlight the different character classes that you can bet on, and the varied arsenal of weapons with their own unique abilities that ensure that you can quickly adapt to various combat situations, also following your own tastes. Do you prefer to bet on the parrys instead of dodges? Are blocking and head-to-head combat your thing? The great thing about Steelrising is that it gives you that freedom without having the punitive nature of other Souls-style games, which is not to say that it’s a walk in the park. There are challenging fights with the big final bosses as the main protagonists of the fight.

It soon becomes clear that an inefficient AI breaks the magic of many fightsFrom this first contact, we are also left with the setting and way of narrating the story, which has more of a traditional adventure character than the cryptic spirit of Fromsoftware games. All this in a world populated by automatons, among which the protagonist stands out, whose design we liked a lot. Do the fights work? They are fun but it soon becomes clear that an inefficient AI breaks on many occasions with the magic of battles as tough as those posed by Steelrising. It’s easy to trick certain enemies and overcome certain obstacles using not-so-noble tricks.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

With all this, and in the absence of overcoming the final battle, the first hours with Steelrising have not been bad at all. When it goes its own way, the game shines brighter than when it tries to emulate the spirit and action of other titles. But thanks to its setting and the design of some of its settings and automatons, you always find a little excuse to keep going. After the great sales success of GreedFall, Spiders has another project with a lot of potential on its hands. Will he be able to repeat the feat? In the next few days we hope to offer you the analysis with our final assessment of the game.