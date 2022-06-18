The amazing metroidvania FIST Forged in Shadow Torch dates its release on Nintendo Switch

After debuting on PlayStation and launching on PC, the TiGames game is now coming to the hybrid console.

Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to try FIST Forged in Shadow Torch, the curious diselpunk metroidvania developed by TiGames that originally premiered on PlayStation consoles to, shortly after, also land on computers with a PC version.

It comes out on July 12 at 29.99 eurosThe studio responsible has announced this week that the title will be available on the hybrid console on july 12, so there is less than a month left to get our hands on it if we haven’t already done it on other platforms. It will arrive both in the eShop and in physical format, at a recommended price of 29,99 euros.

If we reserve it before its launch we will get a 10% discount on the price. Regarding the operation, TiGames has confirmed that it will run at resolution 1080p on the dock and 720p in portable mode being, yes, limited to 30 frames per second in both options.

Con F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch estamos ante una aventura metroidvania 2.5D dieselpunk which proposes players to travel through different levels with hidden rooms, secret passages and shortcuts. To do this, you have to be agile around the environment and solve the different riddles that allow us to advance in the game and unravel the conspiracy behind its argument.

If you want to know more about it, don’t hesitate to go through the analysis of FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch that our colleague Carlos Gallego published at the time, concluding that this is a title that, although plays many genresknows how to combine them all in a satisfactory way.

3D Games Discord

More about: TiGames, Nintendo Switch, Release Date and FIST Forged in Shadow Torch.