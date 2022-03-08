The ‘Amazon rate’ that Spain seeks to charge on home deliveries can benefit Amazon: the logic behind this tax

The Government of Spain is working on the new tax that is levied on deliveries of home delivery packages. As Amazon is a giant company in the sector, this tax is known as the “Amazon tax”. It will not only include e-commerce and online sales companies, but to anyone who delivers packages to homes.

A group of experts created for this tax reform has already presented its model for the Amazon rate to María Jesús Montero, the Minister of Finance. According to this document, the tax should not be imposed only on online trading companiesbut it has to be extended to traditional commerce companies that also sell online.

Use of public space





The Committee recommends that there be “a local rate for the occupation of the public domain that occurs as a result of home delivery of packages”. It is a measure that has already been taken in different cities around the world, such as New York. In other words, this extra tax on companies for the State could be necessary for when cities rethink spaces that allow the increase in the level of circulation of delivery vans.

Behind this idea we find that parcel delivery affects public spaces. The Spanish Logistics Center explained in 2019 that if the urban environments of large cities were not adapted there would be serious traffic problems. What’s more, these services occupy public space and are polluting (more emissions into the atmosphere due to transportation, more plastics and packages…).

The warning from the Logistics Center was a year before the pandemic and we must not forget the studies that affirm that habits have changed tremendously from the lockdown we were forced into (There were also changes in food consumption, in the way of studying or seeing movie premieres).

It is true that if those of us who go shopping have to transport ourselves through a city or region to get to the stores, we will also use car in many cases (although there is the option of public transport that the parcel does not have). But in the case of delivery vans, we find that they spend a lot of time on the move, double-parked (due to the lack of access to places to leave the vehicle and to be quick in deliveries as the system of companies like Amazon requires).

How this benefits Amazon





And here comes another point: while many companies could be harmed, the company itself Amazon would be the beneficiary of this rate for different reasons. We must not forget, first, that, as we published a year ago, Amazon informed third-party sellers who use its platform to market products that they had to pay an extra fee of 3%, which coincides with the percentage of the ‘rate Google’ (something he also did in France). So, in this new case, you could do the same thing again.

On the other hand, Amazon has delivery lockers and associated stores throughout the Spanish territory. A logistics that not any company can afford. If a customer decides to have the package left at one of these lockers or delivery points, You will not have to pay the extra fee that the Government of Spain prepares. But other companies will have no choice but to do so. Therefore, Amazon would maintain its strength against the competition.