The ambitious Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R introduces new characters in a new trailer

Bandai Namco will offer 50 characters for us to enjoy this September 2

Bandai Namco has presented a new trailer where new characters are seen. Altogether they will be 50 characters which will be available in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R so that users can use them to fight this september 2. The video shows the characters from the Diamond Is Unbreakable, Stone Ocean and JoJolion storylines from the Jojo’s saga.

Los new characters appearing are Yukako Yamagishi and Jotaro Kujo from Diamond Is Unbreakable, and on the other hand, FF from Stone Ocean. Ikuro Hashizawa will also be ready to play from launch. This is about the Main character from Baoh: The Visitor, a manga that Hirohiko Araki, a Japanese manga artist, wrote before venturing into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The developer studio CyberConnect2, aims to create the most ambitious game in the saga through dynamic combat and bringing together protagonists from different story arcs. Also, will bring various game modes such as Arcade, All-Star Combat, Online, Practice, Versus, and Gallery. In this last mode, there will be collectibles that you can unlock and see in more detail.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is about a improved and expanded version of the original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle. It is the second opportunity to discover a very good game that was not lucky. This title will go on sale on September 2 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It should be noted that for this last platform the game will be released on September 1, 2022.

