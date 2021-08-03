The ambulance sporting the lady’s frame were given washed away within the sturdy present of water, the son of the deceased died, the husband used to be lacking.

Jaipur: An ambulance sporting a girl’s frame were given washed away in a robust present of water. The 12-year-old son of the deceased girl used to be additionally within the ambulance. The son died after filling water within the ambulance, whilst the husband of the deceased girl used to be washed away, whose frame is being searched. On the similar time, the ambulance motive force and any other stored their lives by means of mountain climbing at the roof of the ambulance.Additionally Learn – Flood havoc after heavy rains in West Bengal, 14 killed to this point, 2.5 lakh other people displaced

The topic is of Barauni police station house of ​​Tonk district of Rajasthan. Right here an ambulance sporting the frame of a girl from Jaipur were given washed away within the sturdy present of water close to Sirsi village within the early hours. Police Officer Datar Singh mentioned that an ambulance going to her village in Tonk sporting the frame of Geeta Devi (42) from Jaipur were given washed away within the sturdy present of water close to Sirsi village. He instructed that with the exception of the useless frame, the husband, son, a relative and motive force of the deceased have been within the ambulance.

The driving force and family members climbed onto the roof of the ambulance by means of breaking the glass of the ambulance. Each have been taken out safely by means of the SDRF staff. He mentioned that the deceased's son Ankit (12) died within the coincidence whilst husband Ramjilal (45) is lacking, which is being searched. He mentioned the our bodies have been passed over to the family members after the autopsy.