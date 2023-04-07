The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“The Ancient Magus’ Bride” is a manga series written and drawn by Kore Yamakazi. In Japan, it is called “Mahoutsukai no Yome.” In Japan, Mag Garden put it in a magazine called “Monthly Comic Garden.”

They have put out a sum of 18 tankbon volumes, which have also been reprinted in English.

The manga is well-known in Japan, and Seven Seas Entertainment licenced an English-language version for North America, which came out in October 2014.

Not only that, but Wit Studio also put out a three-part OVA series that set the stage for the anime. They also make the anime, which was shown from October 2017 to March 2018.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Waiting to receive a Star, or Mah Tsukai no Yome: Hoshi Matsu Hito in Japanese, is a prequel that was released. It was directed by Norihiro Naganuma, and Aya Takaha wrote the script.

It really is based on a story written by Kore Yamazaki. The anime TV show was licenced throughout North America by Funimation, and at Crunchyroll’s anime awards in 2017, it won the “Best Drama” award.

Fans of this great anime, “The Ancient Magus’ Bride,” want to know how to watch the second season. Here is what we know about the current renewal and its status.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride’s second season is expected to start in April 2023, precisely 5 years from the initial season.

At a live event, Twin Engine was announced. A brand-new teaser video as well as a key graphic were shown.

In the upcoming season, which will take place in London, the long-awaited College storyline will come to an end. The Ancient Magus’ Bride’s second season will be made by Studio Kafka instead of WIT Studio, which was in charge of the first season.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date

All fans of A Ancient Magus Bride have just one more thing to do: wait patiently for Season 2 to start.

A lot of talk is going on online about when the next season of a Ancient Magus Bride anime would then come out, and the rumour mill says that it will be in 2023. We won’t know when it will come out for sure for a few more months.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Cast

Most of the original crew and actors will be back for season two, as shown in the above announcement video.

Chise, Elias Ainsworth, Ruth, and Silky were given voices by Atsumi Tanezaki, Ryota Takeuchi, Kouki Uchiyama, as well as Aya Endo, respectively.

Alice, played by Mutsumi Tamura, and Mikhail Renfred, played by Satoshi Hino, will both be back.

Studio Kafka, a fresh animation studio that was set up to work on other anime projects, has asked Kazuaki Terasawa to come back as director.

Writers Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama, as well as Chiaki Nishinaka, as well as chief animation director Khei Tokuoka, are all going to be returning. Hirotaka Kat is back as the character designer, and Junichi Matsumoto is back as the season’s composer.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Plot

In the first period of The Ancient Magus Bride, an orphan named Chise Hatori goes through a story with dark fantasy, mystery, as well as supernatural elements.

After being rejected by her family and community, helen puts herself on the market in the hopes that a buyer will start taking her home.

Elias, a mage who looked like a devil than a human, paid 5 million pounds at an auction to buy her.

The story of the series will be about how Chise Hatori as well as Magus Elias Ainsworth fall in love with each other.

This series is interesting because it’s the first time we’ve seen a human with a buffalo skeleton for a face, and it’s also interesting to think that a young, adolescent girl like Chise would recognise him for who he is.

I liked both ideas as much as the other. The story of Beauty and the Beast comes to mind. But from that point of view, the beast was much more dangerous to Belle than Elias had been when they first met.

But Elias was a gentleman the whole time he was trying to buy Chise, even when he wasn’t at the auction.

I’ll try to end with a more positive note by simply stating that Elias didn’t need lips to be the sort of man any girl or guy would want, and that I thought he and Chise were the cutest couple ever.

Elias and Chise seemed like they were meant to be together. When they wanted to be close, he always would kiss Chise on the head to his skeleton buffalo head, which was incredibly cute to see.

Orphaned Japanese high school pupil Chise Hatori is shunned by both her family and society. She decides to sell herself at such an auction so that someone else will take her in and give her a fresh place to call home.

Elias Ainsworth, an eight humanoid with a wildlife skull for a head, bought her at an auction in London for five million pounds.

The magus, who seems more like a demon than just a human, either gives her the light she so desperately wants or puts her in deeper and deeper shadows in helen new country, Great Britain. In a strange and supernatural way, the series tells a romantic slice-of-life story.