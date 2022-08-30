The Andean Community of Nations requested the reincorporation of Chile and Venezuela into the regional bloc

The presidents of the four countries of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) urged Chile, Venezuela and Argentina to join the block, at a summit held on Monday in Lima.

The XXII Meeting of the Presidential Council of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) was held this Monday in Lima, where the Peruvian head of state peter castlereceived from his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lassothe pro tempore presidency of the bloc, a position that he will hold for one year and in which he will seek to “close gaps.”

The meeting also served as the international debut of the Colombian president Gustavo Petrowho took advantage of the opportunity and asked that both Chile, Venezuela y Argentina join the CAN.

“How good it would be if the Andean Community could expand,” said Petro, addressing his peers.

“ If we integrate Chile, Venezuela and Argentina, our voice would be heard more clearly on world stages ”, added the Colombian president, who chose the CAN summit for his first trip abroad since he took power on August 7.

Petro insisted that all the issues raised, such as greater strength in integration, more planning, decarbonization of the economy, based on treaties for the protection of the Amazon rainforest and the electricity grid with clean sources, lead to the industrialization of the nations.

“ It is how we can propose, as at the beginning of this community it was said as a purpose and objective, the industrialization of our countries. Country that does not industrialize is poor. Wealth is generated in agriculture and its industrialization, for example” he added.

The Andean aspiration for Santiago and Caracas to return to the group, as well as for Buenos Aires to join, was unanimous and highlighted by Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador y Peru.

“ We must demonstrate the greatest opening of work to specify mechanisms for the incorporation of new and former members of our integration process ”, Bolivian President Luis Arce said on his side.

Despite the fact that the leaders expressed interest in incorporating Chile, Venezuela and Argentina, the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the conclave is limited to pointing out “the interest in working on the expansion of the subregional bloc”, without mentioning those countries directly. .

“L The Member States will analyze the advisability of inviting other countries of the region to join the mechanism, with the purpose of constituting an enlarged, robust bloc that increases trade, favors social and economic development and promotes the effective integration of America Latin ”, adds the document.

They also pointed out “their willingness to study joint solutions to alleviate the negative effects of the conflict in Ukraine on the supply chains of food products, due to the increase in the costs of inputs and the reduction in supply, in particular fertilizers.”

They also called for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukrainealthough they avoided mentioning Russia.

During the meeting, Ecuador He delivered a report on his work to the head of the group. In addition, the leaders decided to accept the request of Turkey to join the CAN as an associated country.

The Andean Community emerged in 1969 in a context of developmental policies in the region and was originally made up of Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

The previous summit CAN took place in Lima in 2019, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its creation. The bloc’s conclaves were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Though Chile left the bloc in 1976, returned as an associated country in 2007.

Venezuela joined the CAN in 1973, but withdrew in 2006 due to lack of agreements with Colombia and Peru, which signed bilateral free trade agreements with USA without the consent of its Andean partners.

The return of Caracas may be favored because all the CAN countries, with the exception of Ecuador, now have leftist governments.

(With information from AFP)

