The Andrew Neil Show axed as BBC News announces cuts

The Andrew Neil present has been axed by the BBC as a part of important cuts throughout the coprporation’s information output.

The programme, which has been off air because the starting of the coronavirus pandemic is not going to return to air however the BBC is hoping to supply Neil a brand new interview present on BBC One.

A BBC assertion stated, “The Andrew Neil Show is not going to be returning however we’re in discussions a couple of new interview collection on BBC One.”

The present, which aired on Wednesday evenings on BBC Two, had solely been working because the autumn of 2019, overlaying the run-up to the December basic election together with interviews with every of the key get together leaders bar Boris Johnson.

Earlier this month, Neil had advised Radio Instances that he feared his present can be lower, including that he was involved he could be made “surplus to necessities” within the occasion of cutbacks, however claiming that there had been an absence of readability as a result of state of affairs.

Neil has not but made an announcement in regards to the cancellation, however he has retweeted quite a few messages in regards to the information, together with one from Labour MP Wes Streeting which learn, “The cancellation of @afneil‘s present is nice information for these in energy wishing to keep away from scrutiny and a disgrace for everybody else.”

The cuts will see a complete of 520 jobs misplaced throughout BBC News, together with 450 which had beforehand introduced in January however had been on maintain as a result of pandemic, the broadcaster stated.

A few of the different adjustments led to by the cuts will see the tip of the BBC Radio four present In Enterprise, together with the closure of World Replace and The World This Week on the BBC World Service.

In the meantime Politics Stay – which has beforehand been fronted by Neil – will return on 4 days every week moderately than the standard 5, with the present having been off air fully in the course of the pandemic.

