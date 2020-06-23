The Angelina Jolie Project That Was Impacted By Her Motherhood

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Whereas she could have began out as a blockbuster presence due to a stellar resume together with movies like the unique Tomb Raider motion pictures, Angelina Jolie has all the time had a severe facet to her filmography. This extra dramatic, and in flip extra private facet particularly took maintain when she shifted into the function of a director, beginning with the war-torn drama In The Land of Blood and Honey and persevering with by to her newest helming effort, First They Killed My Father. And because it seems, that exact movie was the primary that bridged the hole between Jolie’s roles as a director and as a mom.