The anger of Agustina Gorzelany, the World Cup scorer, after the lost final with Las Leonas: “It escaped us, I’m very angry”

* The word of the scorer

“It is a merit award for having come this far. It gives a lot of impotence to know that we had it there. It’s very annoying, it escaped us. I am very angry”. Agustina Gorzelana made history with the Argentine national team: She became the top scorer in the Grass-Based Hockey World Cup with eight wins, a top mark for an albiceleste representative in this type of competition. However, the impotence of the final lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in Terrassa, Spain, won him recognition.

“He is a mime, but he would have preferred to lift the cup. If I have to look for something positive, I stay with that. The team effort, reaching a final, I have to chew the anger. We will go ahead because this is how it is, he added in dialogue with ESPN.

“Emotion, the truth is that I would have liked not to win the prize and have the team raising the cup. It is a mime, recognition makes me very happy, it is a demonstration of effort. We are going to look for the positive side with that and chew the anger, ”she concluded.

In back of Agustina Gorzelana there is a touching story. Chosen as one of the six best players in the world by the FIH, Argentina’s offensive hopes grew every time they loaded the power bar from a penalty corner. The 26-year-old defender was one of Albiceleste’s key assets. And she had the great source of inspiration in her father.

Emerged in the Club San Martinone of the secrets that forged his personality on the field is the direct influence of Alejandro Gorzelany, his father. “I am the daughter of a hero from Argentina. My dad went to war and left everything for our country. How am I not going to fight the last ball as if it were the last?he had said some time ago in an interview with CNN Radio. In her Instagram profile you can see several posts dedicated to her father and telling the story behind whom he traveled to the Malvinas in 1982.

Agustina’s post highlighting the figure of her father

Augustine took the number 3 that still looks on the back of his father figure’s helmet and stamped it on his shirt ever since. The most striking thing is that Alejandro had lost it in the Malvinas Islands and through contact via Facebook with an Englishman he managed to recover it: 36 years after the war, the British veteran Edward Goodall he invited him to his home in Plymouth to pay him back and create a bond of friendship.

“I lost my helmet when it was the surrender, after several days in which they kept us in some sheds, we walked along the road that went to the airport. There were piles of rifles, ammunition, belts and helmets of the Argentine soldiers. They forced you to throw everything away and the moment I got rid of the helmet, I kept the cover,” Alejandro said in a chat with infobae when remembering the belongings that accompanied him on the islands. That Agustina wears that number on her back is already part of a family heritage: “The memories of the war are the living history that will rest in my house. Son representation of what happened for my children, for my family and for the grandchildren that will come”.

With two Pan American Cupsa Pro Leaguea gold medal in the South American Games Cochabamba 2018a silver one in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 and another bronze in the Champions Trophy 2018Gorzelany added the silver medal in the World Cup, an enormous merit beyond the stumble in the definition.

* Gorzelany’s eighth goal in the competition

After winning the Pan American Cup and FIH Pro League undefeated (with 13 wins and only three draws), The lioness saw their streak stop in the World Cup final and were unable to win their third award After being champions in Perth 2002 and Rosario 2010. But there are many positive points, such as the great Gorzelany tournament, Argentina’s lethal weapon in short corners.

