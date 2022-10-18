The anger with Kylian Mbappé in France continues: the attitudes that have “very irritated” the PSG authorities

Kylian Mbappé said that he does not intend to leave PSG in January, but in France they do not believe him (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Follow the novel in France after the declarations of Kylian Mbappe about his future in Paris Saint-Germain and, although the striker denied that his surroundings affirmed that he wants to leave the club in January 2023, in the offices of the Parc des Princes they are getting tired of these attitudes.

“I am very happy here and I have never asked to leave in January”replied the 23-year-old French attacker after the victory against Olympique de Marseille, four days after the controversy over his alleged desire to leave the Parisian club.

Who joined Mbappé’s words was the sports director of PSG, Louis Fieldswho ratified before the Champions League match against Benfica that the player did not express the idea of ​​leaving neither to him nor to the president, the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The conflict with Mbappé at PSG continues (Reuters).

As a result of this soap opera, in which a calm appears in the PSG locker room and the relationship between the stars Neymar and Mbappé would be healed, the newspaper The team of France maintains that in the upper echelons of the club, more precisely in Doha, there are “very irritated” for the conflict.

“The echo of Campos’ words will not resist the force of the wave. At the club, they are getting more and more upset. If Mbappé has the feeling of having been betrayed by unfulfilled promises, PSG shares a similar feeling towards a player who has given in to all demands, even beyond the sporting aspect, ”the medium expands on the issue that divides waters in the French public opinion.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with Kylian Mbappé during the player’s renewal with PSG until 2025 (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

In the published article, it is added that the world champion in 2018 “did not speak directly with Nasser al-Khelaifi” but that the message with the intention of leaving next year “was transmitted to him”. In addition, the words spilled to the press by the player last Sunday after the game are questioned: “He swore never to have asked to leave the club in January. But he didn’t say whether, deep down, he wanted to stay. Or even if he wouldn’t ask to leave in July”.

While this novel waits to be resolved, with the Qatar World Cup just around the corner for Mbappé with the France team, Christophe Galtier’s PSG, Neymar and Messi continue at the top of Ligue 1 and seek to close their classification to the round of 16 Champions League final on Tuesday, October 25 against Maccabi Haifa at home.

