The animated film of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind prepares us for action with a new trailer

While Mortal Kombat fans are still waiting for news regarding Mortal Kombat 12, which offered no new news during EVO 2022, the franchise continues to make its way through different formats. Now, the mythical fighting saga is preparing for a new incursion on the big screen through the animated film of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blindwhich will serve as a sequel to the productions of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

Warner Bros. Entertainment has published a trailer that allows us to take a first look at both the plot and the fighters who will participate in the film. In this way, the video is carried out by Frequently y Kanoalthough those responsible do not hesitate to use Sub-Zero to raise the expectations of the public in the face of the end of the trailer.

The story of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind follows the adventures of Kenshi, who has lost his self-confidence after losing his vision due to an attack by Kano and his clan, who try to take over Earthrealm by destroying the cities and subjugating to its population. In this way, Kenshi is forced to train his skills with the help of Kuai Liang, who considers him the only fighter powerful enough to disrupt Kano’s plans.

This production, which will be available both in Digital version like in Blu-Ray, will help us understand the history behind some of the most iconic fighters in the Mortal Kombat roster. But, if you are only interested in the franchise for its video games, it is important to remember that Mortal Kombat 12 would have been leaked by its own developers through an image.

