The animated quick Constantine: The Area of Thriller confirms its free up date

Warner Bros. Animation introduced nowadays that Constantine: The Area of Thriller shall be to be had digitally and on Blu-Ray beginning Might 3 this yr.. In Spain we nonetheless don’t have an reliable affirmation.

Constantine: The Area of Thriller is an animated quick starring John Constantine. We can see how the protagonist wakes up in a creepy Area of Thriller with out remembering how he ended up there. It’s been showed that Matt Ryan, who has already voiced the anti-hero in different DC films and TV sequence, together with the short-lived TV sequence Constantine, will go back to voice the nature within the authentic model of him.

Constantine: The Area of Thriller Field Artwork | Symbol: Warner Bros.

Along with a brand new Constantine animated quick movie, the corporate additionally showed nowadays that 3 different quick motion pictures shall be incorporated within the anthology: Kamandi: The Final Boy on Earth, The Losers and Blue Beetle. The clicking free up additionally notes {that a} particular segment titled “DC Exhibit: One Tale at a Time” shall be incorporated.

IGN solely published a brand new trailer for the approaching anthology this previous weekend. On the other hand, we already knew that the brand new Constantine quick was once coming after Warner Bros. introduced it as a part of DC Fandome 2021.