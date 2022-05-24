The animated series of Final Fantasy IX prepares news: those responsible will teach it very soon

Cyber ​​Group Studios, the studio in charge of the series, has confirmed the presence of the project at the Licensing Expo.

In the middle of last year, Square Enix surprised us with a new proposal not related to the video game: an animated series based on the adventure of Final Fantasy IX. Although the project is focused on children’s audiencethere have been many players who have been excited about this adaptation despite the few details provided by the responsible animation studio, Cyber Group Studios.

The Licensing Expo in Las Vegas will be held from May 24 to 26Bearing in mind that said company had dated the start of production for late 2021 or early 2022, surely there has already been some progress with the series. And, to corroborate this thought, we have the vice president of licensing and marketing of Cyber ​​Group Studios, Bruno Danzel d’Aumontwho has counted this project as one of those that will be taught in the Licensing Expo from Las Vegas.

“Additionally, our most recently developed programs (Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! y Final Fantasy IX) will be presented for the first time. These four new series have strong licensing appeal for different age groups,” says Danzel d’Aumont in an interview with Animation Magazine. Considering that the Licensing Expo is held from May 24 to 26we will receive news from the Final Fantasy IX series in just a few hours.

Of course, there is no doubt that players have grown fond of the Final Fantasy IX experience, which has left us with projects as elaborate as a remake that, although it is not playable, we fell in love. As for the world of series based on video games, it should be noted that projects aimed at a child audience are already being carried out, such as Sonic Prime or The Cuphead Show, which is already preparing its second season in Netflix.

