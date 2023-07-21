The Ann Arbor Art Fair Is Closing Temporarily Because Rains Are Expected:

This year’s three-day fair ends on Saturday, July 23. It combines three different incidents, the Ann Arbor Street Fair, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, as well as the Ann Arbor State Street Fair, with nearly 1,000 artists from all kinds of creative fields.

Keith Bynum from HGTV will make drawings live, and David Zinn will make chalk art in the streets. There will be live glassblowing at the Toledo Museum of Art, as well as the Ann Arbor Potters Guild will demonstrate how they work with clay.

The Art Fair Reopen At 10 AM To 9 PM On Thursday As Well As Friday:

Frances Todoro-Hargreaves, the head of the State Street District, said that the Art Fair will end on Thursday, July 20, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

When the National Weather Service issued the all-clear at 5 p.m., the fair opened again. Frances Todoro-Hargreaves, the executive head of the State Street District, says that about 300,000 people go to the three-day celebration every year.

Todoro-Hargreaves said that the Art Fair and the City of Ann Arbor are still looking at the situation to be the storm moves through the area. She said that right now, the fair’s main goal is to maintain everyone safety while addressing the weather that’s expected.

Some parts of Michigan, such as Ann Arbor, are under a severe weather watch until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. The warning said that there could be scattered hail that could reach the dimensions of a ball of tennis, scattered wind gusts as high as 70 mph, and perhaps even tornadoes.

Official Are Thinking Regarding To Close Outdoor Gallery For Few Hours:

Officials are thinking about closing the outdoor gallery for a few hours, depending on how bad the weather is, and then restarting it after the storm has passed.

The Gallery Has 1000 Artist Booths Which Cover 30 Blocks:

The gallery has approximately 1,000 artists’ booths, music stages, as well as art demonstrations spread out over 30 blocks. The fair actually started Thursday morning and will go on until 9 p.m. on Thursday night. It will be open all weekend.

“It will all depend on how things look at the time,” said Karen Delhey, the executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. “But we all work alongside our emergency services here within the city of Ann Arbor to decide what will be best for fairgoers and artists alike.”

This Is The First Time When A Art Gallery Is Going To Shut Down By Thunderstorm:

Delhey said that the expected thunderstorms on Thursday wouldn’t be the first time that the show had to be changed because of bad weather.

Delhey said that the event, which brings close to 500,000 people to the city every year, will go on even if it rains. “We’re open rain as well as shine,” she said.

Delhey Stated They Have Plans For Emergencies:

“If the weather gets as bad as some people say it will be, we may have to close,” Delhey said. “We’ve been capable of to come up with plans for emergencies. We’ve had hurricanes come through before, and it seems such as we receive rain and clouds every year, so we’re pretty accustomed to it.

The National Weather Service says that there will be thunderstorms before a cold front comes through around 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and temperatures will reach the low 80s.