The announcement of Game Boy Micro dislocated even Reggie Fils-Aimé, forced to launch it in the United States

The console arrived with the Nintendo DS already in stores and the Nintendo veteran focused on liquidating GBA stock.

Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Advance SP, and Game Boy Advance Micro. The last portable of the Big N to bear the name of Game Boy had several editions, ready to attract the attention of very diverse audiences, but according to Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo Americaperhaps the Japanese company had to give up a premiere of the latest model, Reggie Fils-Aimé, released at the end of 2015.

It went against the current trends in the world of electronicsReggie Fils-AimeIn Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo, the industry veteran exposes how Nintendo’s internal secrecy at the time led to the Game Boy Advance Micro’s commercial crash. As he explains in words collected by VGC, the plans of the American arm of Nintendo were focused on liquidate Game Boy Advance stock for Black Friday 2005 so that he could focus all his attention on the Nintendo DS, in stores since the end of 2004.

However, in Japan there were other plans that were slow to reach the executive vice president of sales and marketing for Nintendo America. “We were forced to launch the system. We all should have agreed that this product was just going to be a distraction to the consumer and canceled its landing here or globally. Working together we could have had a different result, “he says, recalling how other executives of the American arm knew of the existence of this console.

Regardless of the date chosen for its release, Reggie Fils-Aimé also did not see much potential in the Game Boy Advance Micro. “It was exceptionally small. Not only were the buttons difficult for any adult to manipulate, but its screen was small. That went against current trends in the electronics world to make screens bigger,” he declares.

We know everything about the result of Game Boy Advance Micro, a major setback in sales that failed to exceed one million units in its first month of life. For its part, it does not seem to distract the Nintendo DS user very much, an absolute success.

