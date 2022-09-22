The announcement of more versions of Minabo provokes hilarious jokes in networks

The video game from the Alicante-based studio Devilish Games launches in 2023 for all platforms.

Last year, Minabo was released, a video game developed by the Spanish studio Devilish Games whose announcement caused innumerable jokes on social networks due to the curious name of the title, although its presentation trailer made it clear to us that we are facing a life simulator in which we are a turnip.

Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in early 2023At the time it was expected to be released on PC and Nintendo Switch, but now it has been announced that, together with the publisher Selecta PlayI will threaten Coming to all platforms in early 2023which also includes the various PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

It has been confirmed that, at least for the moment, the title will only be released in digital format, with a starting price of 14.99 euros. It does not have a specific release date marked on the calendar but, as we say, the plans are for it to take place early next year.

How could it be otherwise, with the announcement of these new versions, the networks have once again filled with jokes about Minabo, something that even encourages the publisher itself with different puns, or PlayStation Españawhich has entered the rag.

“Minabo is a social simulation game in which you will walk the line of life while your turnip grows and prospers (or not) in its social relationships,” reads the official description of the game on Steam. “Your life begins when you sprout from the earth, time passes with each step you take and you decide at what pace you walk at any time. You learn from experience: surround yourself with other turnips and interact with them to forge your personality. The virtues and defects that you acquire will affect your future interactions.

More about: Minabo, Devilish Games and Selecta Play.