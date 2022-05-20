The announcement of The Last of Us 3 is so anticipated, that this tweet from the head of PlayStation has sparked speculation

The latest information speaks more of a possible remake of the first installment than of a new story.

It’s not Kojima, but the latest social media post by Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, may be advancing a video game, or at least that’s what some Twitter users who have not hesitated to notice a detail believe.

We are talking about a video published by the veteran of Guerrilla Games where we see an elevator door open, papered with promotional material from Ghost of Tsushima, to give way to a corridor presided over by a poster of The Last of Us. So far so good. The problem comes when a three appears on the map, indicating the number of the floor, which has caused someone to talk about The Last of Us: Parte 3.

There are no more clues in the image, at least that we see, but the speculations come at a time when everything seems to point more in the direction of a remake of the first installment than in the development of a third video game set in this post-apocalyptic world. However, Naughty Dog reported this year that it was working on at least three video games, will TLoU 3 be one of them?

Returning to Hulst’s message, “back to the office”, other types of news about the saga may be advancing, such as the arrival of the expected multiplayer. Be that as it may, we will have to wait for future events and interviews to be able to unravel more the mysteries of the next developments of the internal PlayStation teams.

Meanwhile, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of The Last of Us: Part II in 3DJuegos, which said in its final lines: “it has a fantastic duration and very well measured, some of the best action scenes of recent yearssky-high production values ​​and a story that cuts through.”

Más sobre: The Last of Us, Naughty Dog, The Last of Us: Parte 3, PlayStation Studios y Hermen Hulst.