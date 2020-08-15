The Anti Corruption Bureau team caught the officer red handed, flew away after seeing the bribe amount

Hyderabad: Such a case of corruption and such a bribe, that you will also be surprised to hear. The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau raided the house of a Divisional Revenue Officer and caught him red-handed with a bribe of Rs 10 million. When the ACB started withdrawing money, there was a pile of notes. The name of the accused officer is Erwa Balaraju Nagaraju, who has been detained on charges of bribery. Also Read – Ban on sale of liquor in this state removed, now shops can open till 11 pm

Tehsildar Balaraju is alleged to have taken one crore 10 lakh bribe in a case related to 28 acres of land. The ACB raided the house of Tehsildar Balaraju Nagaraju on Friday night and caught him red handed with a bribe amount.

Telangana: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) yesterday raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district & recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash. pic.twitter.com/vi25yGrmbt – ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Apart from the Tehsildar, Anti Corruption officials have also arrested a village revenue officer B Sairaj. He is also accused of bribery. He was posted at the divisional headquarters of Malkangiri district. The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau raided here and counted the amount taken in the bribe. ACB sources said that the operation started on Friday night continued on Saturday as well.