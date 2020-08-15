The anti-drone system developed by DRDO was deployed at the security of the Prime Minister at Red Fort, know its specialty …

Independence Day 2020: On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the security around the Red Fort was completely roundabout. The Anti-Drone System (Anti-Drone System) developed by the Indian Research and Development Organization (DRDO) was deployed there under the protection of PM Modi. This prevents the smallest drone from coming within a radius of 3 km. Also, within 1 to 2.5 km radius is also able to kill him with the help of laser. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort and addressed the country for the seventh consecutive time. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi gave a strong message to Pakistan and China during this time. Also Read – From Health Mission to new cyber policy, PM Modi made 10 big announcements in one and half hour speech on Independence Day

DRDO-developed anti-drone system deployed near Red Fort today on #IndependenceDay. The system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending on the wattage of laser weapon. pic.twitter.com/uyraH5XNzF

– ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

PM Modi said that respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh. He said that from the LoC to the LAC, whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the country’s army has responded to it in the same language.

The PM said that with our neighboring countries, whether they are connected to us on land or from the sea, we are connecting our relations with the partnership of security, development and trust. A quarter of the world’s population lives in South Asia. We can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation.