The application of Artificial Intelligence with a different perspective in the cars of the future

Two extra eyes in Subaru’s EyeSight systems. Instead of radar, the Japanese use stereo cameras that generate 3D images.

It is not a new device or a different system from the one already known, but now its essence and objectives are beginning to be understood. Is named EyeSight, designed by Subaruand it is already being applied in all its models for a couple of years. It is more similar to Tesla than to the driving assistance systems that most offer. from manufacturers around the world.

How Tesla differs from the rest is the big question. And the answer lies in the tools with which the obstacle detection system is developed, and that, by the way, has not always given the best results. Thus, while the company Elon Musk bets on camerasthe rest of the world, except Subaru, does it for radars, and especially by LiDAR They are more powerful and accurate.

Subaru from the beginning of its exploration in Artificial Intelligence for driving assistance has also bet on cameras, and on that concept it based the development of the EyeSight system, based on a camera now found in nearly every Subaru globally and which has performed excellently. The brand has higher ambitions for future iterations of the system, but fundamentally, It has set itself the goal of having zero deaths from traffic accidents in a vehicle of its brand by 2030.

Cameras placed equidistantly instead of one in the center of a car’s best signal reception zone

“Subaru’s focus is how to reduce traffic fatalities to zero as soon as possible instead of focusing on autonomous driving.”dice Eiji ShibataDirector of Subaru Lab and Senior Manager of the EyeSight program in statements to Automotive News.

And then explains that it is for that reason that Subaru is not assigning a label to its systems under the SAE autonomy standards that govern the entire industry. And this is where it comes back dispute with Teslawho seems more concerned in sell its system as autonomous driving and for this reason it has called it Autopilot, although it is still a Level 2 plus and it hasn’t even reached Level 3 that they have obtained Honda and Mercedes for certain scenarios. According to Shibata, Subaru does not care about labels or names but about the result of achieving zero casualties.

The current EyeSight system is nearing the end of its first evolution and the second version is expected to be in use by 2025. It is being developed in Japan, in a new artificial intelligence development center of Subaru Lab in central Tokyo. And this second platform It will continue to be based on stereo cameras that triangulate and build 3D models, and that work perfectly for the brand such as the first one that has been used since 2008 in Japan and since 2013 in the US.

According to Subaru, the goal is not full autonomous driving, but rather to achieve a zero fatality rate in road accidents by 2030 with its models.

Instead there is a new development in the Artificial Intelligence system with which they act, and which aims to improve some of the problems currently faced by ADAS systems. Among them are, for example, reaching the ability to assess road signs even when covered by layers of snow or mudand where it is essential Machine Learning (automatic learning) of Artificial Intelligence.

“Using a stereo camera has a big advantage over AI. Other automakers are looking for a multi-solution approach and using radars, monocular cameras, and LiDAR radars. But stereo cameras are capable of doing what these three technologies can do individually.”points Toru Saitodeputy director of Subaru Lab.

With the clear objective of betting on zero deaths in road accidents, Subaru points out that a third of accidents occur in the moments of parking and many times from autonomous parking attendants.

Artificial Intelligence is in charge of taking the data reproduced by the cameras and converting them into objects for the system. Now they develop the second version of EyeSight that does not change the cameras for LiDAR radars like most manufacturers

The EyeSight system has been around for almost 14 years and has quietly become a smash hit considering that 91% of Subarus sold have the technology today. In fact, EyeSight tiene ya 63 premios IIHS Top Safety Pick+ to technology, something that no other brand has achieved so far in the US.

They are different approaches. While other brands seek to offer other types of technological innovations, even associated with Artificial Intelligence and driving assistance, in this case the objective is to preserve people in their most vulnerable areas, when they are pedestrians. It is not the first time it happens. In other times Volvo and Saab They had the premise of being the safest cars in the world, even giving up some aesthetics for having those famous bumpers protruding too much from the bodywork. The goal was not design but safety.

