The application process for Haj 2021 will start soon, waiting for Saudi Arabia guidelines

new Delhi: The central government is preparing for the Haj pilgrimage to be held in 2021. Guidelines are also awaited from Saudi Arabia regarding Haj 2021. Regarding this, other agencies of India and Saudi Arabia are in mutual contact. Let us know that the pilgrims going from India every year on Haj pilgrimage could not go due to Corona virus this year. On an average, about two lakh people from India go to Saudi Arabia for Haj every year.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "We will start the process of submitting applications for Haj 2021 from October-November. At the same time, we have also been waiting for the release of guidelines from Saudi Arabia regarding Haj 2021. "

Haj Committee, other Indian agencies will start Haj 2021 application process & other preparations by October / November.We are expecting Saudi Arabia Govt will soon issue necessary guidelines regarding Haj 2021. Indian agencies are coordinating with Saudi authorities in this regard

Maqsood Ahmad Khan, CEO of Haj Committee of India, said, “We had a meeting in Haj today in Mumbai, we are still waiting for the guidelines of Saudi Arabia. After that a meeting will be held in Delhi on 19 October, in which further process will be considered. ”

According to the information, 2100 crores of 1 lakh 23 thousand people who did not go on Haj 2020 because of Corona were returned without any deduction, whereas, Saudi Arabia government has given about 100 crores of Haj pilgrims traffic for 2018-19 Money is refunded.

The Haj Committee and other agencies will start receiving applications for Haj 2021 and other preparations related to Haj from October and November. At the same time, it is expected that the necessary guidelines regarding Haj 2021 by the Saudi government will also be released soon. Indian agencies are coordinating with the Saudi government regarding Haj 2021.