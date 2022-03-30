The Applications of Medical Coils and Sensors

Medical coils and sensors have significantly enhanced the reach of medical science. In the medical field, there are an enormous number of applications for micro-coils. Micro-coils are essential parts of medical sensors. Medical treatment has been significantly advanced in many ways due to the invention of these invasive sensors, for instance-

Using the invasive medical sensors, doctors can now reach many inaccessible regions of our body that were previously unimaginable.

Medical sensors play the most essential role in cryo cancer treatment and assist to eradicate the tumors through heating and freezing them.

Sensors are also useful to minimize the consumption of energy.

In order to find the disruption of the functioning of our body and to cure that, sensors are effective.

Medical sensors can increase the implant’s life span.

Designers are now focusing more on the manufacturing technology for the micro-coils to cope with the increasing demand for the micro-coils. To produce the sensors, manufacturers first have to prepare the micro-coils using ultra-fine wires. Therefore, to manufacture the ultra-fine wires, to connect the wires, and finally, to wind the wires to prepare micro-coils, manufacturers require precise, build-in-house, and custom-made equipment.

The Requirements to produce Sensors:

As the major element of the sensor is a micro-coil, therefore, manufacturers focus on the micro-coil manufacturing process.

Different clients have demand for different specifications and the manufacturers have tobe able to fulfill all these demands.

Manufacturers also need to manufacture the coils by maintaining high quality and standards. They must ensure that no error occurs during the manufacturing process and for that, they should use automated machinery.

During the production process of the coils, ISO 13485 must be followed, and the manufacturers should allow the clients to inspect the whole process.

In order to trace back and find information about the raw materials, manufacturers must maintain traceability.

To manufacture the medical coils based on the clients’ demand, manufacturers should buildspecialized equipment in-house.

Application Areas:

Therapeutic Application: In electrophysiology treatment and electricity-based ablation, medical sensors are obligatory.

Implants: To produce active implants for stimulating the brain and to monitor pacemakers, sensors play the most useful role.

Diagnostics: Miniature sensors have also a crucial role in diagnostics, especially in wireless communication.

Orthopedic Aids: To build some operating systems in orthopedic treatment that involves electromagnetic pulses, micro-coils are necessary.

Temperature Measurement: Medical coils help to prepare the miniature thermocouple using thermal compression bonding technology. The thermocouples are useful to measure the temperature.

Micro-coils are the main element of these medical devices. However, there are also other elements in the devices and therefore, it is important to build the connection between different elements through ultra-fine wires. To connect to ultra-fine wire and with other elements, manufacturers can not use the heat-based soldering methods as these methods can result in degradation, oxidization, and poor connectivity. The ultimate solution for building the connection between ultra-fine wires is thermal compression bonding technology that can offer reliable, corrosion-free, and strain-free connections.